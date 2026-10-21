Nakuru's glass-walled nightclub at the centre of noise pollution row

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Alcapone Naks Vegas nightclub in Nakuru faces noise pollution complaints from neighbouring residents. [iStockphoto]

At first glance, Alcapone Naks Vegas stands out from the usual nightlife spots in Nakuru.

Its glass walls offer passers-by a clear view of the activity unfolding inside, giving the establishment a modern, almost exhibition-like appearance that sets it apart from clubs hidden behind solid walls and dark entrances.

But what makes the nightclub distinctive has also become a source of concern for nearby residents.

With the music escaping beyond its glass walls, the entertainment inside has become a source of frustration for neighbours who say they deserve peace in their own homes.

The growing discontent has prompted residents from Naka Estate, St Mary’s and Milimani to stage demonstrations, demanding that the club be shut down or that soundproofing measures be installed to contain the noise.

Wilson Mwangi, who is the Member of County Assembly for Menengai Ward, expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s operations, saying its entertainment activities should not come at the expense of the surrounding community and should not create a nuisance.

“Alcapone is a business, and we are not against the business and the entertainment, but its neighbouring club, Space Next Door, has already installed soundproofing. Alcapone should do the same and stop creating noise pollution,” said Mwangi.

The concerns extend beyond residential neighbourhoods, with Nakuru High School, Christ the King Girls School and Nairobi Women’s Hospital among the institutions reported to be affected by the club's noise.

According to Mwangi, the county government’s Environment Department issued the club’s directors with a 14-day notice after receiving petitions from Milimani residents and neighbouring schools and Nairobi Women’s Hospital also presented its concerns to the department.

He said the club’s directors had received the notice and acknowledged the concerns raised, adding that residents were now waiting to see whether the management would take effective measures to address the problem.

Mwangi emphasised the aim was to ensure that residents could enjoy a good night’s sleep, students could have a peaceful time revising, especially ahead of the national examinations, and patients could recover without the disturbance of excessive noise.

For residents, the issue is not simply about the operation of a nightclub. It is also about the right to enjoy their homes without being subjected to noise from an entertainment establishment, particularly at night.

Rose Wanjiku, a resident of White House, said the noise had become a source of discomfort for people who needed to rest after long working hours.

She argued that entertainment should be confined within the premises of an establishment rather than spilling into neighbouring homes and disrupting residents’ peace.

“The club should make use of soundproofing equipment and entertain those who are inside the club, not everyone living in Nakuru. Entertainment does not have to cause discomfort to others, especially at night,” said Wanjiku.

The concerns have placed the spotlight on the responsibility of entertainment establishments to comply with environmental requirements while operating in areas shared with homes, schools and healthcare facilities.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Environment Roselyne Mungai said the county government had issued Alcapone with two separate notices as part of efforts to secure compliance.

Mungai said the first was a 14-day notice, which lapsed on October 18, 2026, requiring the club to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The assessment was intended to evaluate the potential environmental and social effects of a project and inform decisions on the measures needed to address them.

She said the club had failed to comply with the requirement within the stipulated period.

“The second part of the notice issued was a 30-day notice from the date of issuance. It was issued on September 29 and has not yet lapsed,” said Mungai.

The county official further revealed that the Environment and Trade departments held a meeting with club owners on October 19 to discuss compliance with EIA requirements among various establishments. However, Alcapone’s management did not attend the meeting, she said.

Mungai warned that the county would escalate the matter to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) if the 30-day notice expired without an appropriate response or corrective action from the club.

“After the 30-day notice elapses without a proper response or action being taken by Alcapone, we will have to involve NEMA,” said Mungai.

As residents await the next steps, the dispute highlights the delicate balance between Nakuru’s nightlife growth and the need to protect the peace of surrounding communities near entertainment venues.