CJ Koome urges parents to protect girls from FGM and early marriages

Audio By Vocalize

She said harmful cultural traditions continue to pose a major challenge to the protection and empowerment of the girl child in various communities. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged parents across the country to abandon retrogressive cultural practices that expose girls to female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages and other forms of abuse.

Koome on Saturday said such practices undermine their right to education and a brighter future.

She said harmful cultural traditions continue to pose a major challenge to the protection and empowerment of the girl child in various communities, calling on parents and community leaders to prioritise children’s welfare and ensure every girl has an opportunity to achieve her dreams.

The Chief Justice spoke at Kimana in Kajiado County during celebrations to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, where she challenged communities to confront harmful practices that deny girls their rights and opportunities.

“Every girl deserves to feel safe enough to dream, to have the opportunity to learn, and the confidence to lead,” Koome said.

She emphasised that protecting children was a shared responsibility that required the collective efforts of families, communities, government institutions and other stakeholders.

Koome drew a parallel between environmental conservation and child protection, saying both required sustained commitment to secure a better future for generations to come.

“When we plant trees, they symbolise our commitment to nurturing a better future. Just as trees need care to flourish, our children need protection, education and opportunities to realise their potential,” she said.

She noted that communities had the power to challenge harmful traditions and create an environment where children could thrive without fear of discrimination, abuse or exclusion.

“We should demonstrate the power of individuals and communities to challenge harmful practices and create new possibilities for children whose potential might otherwise be lost,” she added.

As the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, Koome said the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate girls’ talents, ambitions and achievements while renewing commitments to their safety, education and empowerment.

“No girl should have her dreams cut short by poverty, early marriage, female genital mutilation, violence or discrimination,” she said.

The Chief Justice urged girls not to allow their backgrounds or the challenges facing their families to limit their ambitions, encouraging them to pursue education and take up leadership opportunities.

“Where you were born, the challenges you have faced, or the resources available to your family should never determine how far you can go. Your beginnings do not determine your destination,” Koome told the girls.

She was accompanied by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya, Henk, and other dignitaries.

Digital hub

During the event, a Digital Hub was officially opened at the Nice Place Foundation for Girls, a facility expected to expand access to digital learning and economic opportunities for young people in Kajiado County. She said harmful cultural traditions continue to pose a major challenge to the protection and empowerment of the girl child in various communities. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Governor Lenku said access to technology had become increasingly important in modern society and called for efforts to ensure that girls from disadvantaged backgrounds were not left behind.

He said his administration remained committed to supporting initiatives that empower girls to make informed decisions about their lives and futures.

The governor also urged girls to remain determined in pursuing their ambitions, despite the challenges they might encounter.

The opening of the Digital Hub is expected to strengthen opportunities for girls to acquire digital skills, improve their access to information and prepare for an increasingly technology-driven world.

Nice Leng’ete, founder of the Nice Place Foundation, said the organisation had made significant progress in empowering girls through leadership training, education, shelter and health and rights awareness programmes.

Leng’ete said more than 1,400 girls had received leadership training, while over 400 girls and boys had benefited from scholarships.

She added that more than 150 girls had been sheltered from harm, while approximately 84,000 students had been reached through health and rights education programmes.

Despite the progress, Leng’ete warned that FGM and child marriage remained urgent challenges requiring sustained action from families, community leaders, government agencies and development partners.

She said efforts to eliminate the harmful practices could not succeed if organisations worked in isolation, calling for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders.

Leng’ete emphasised that educating girls remained one of the most effective ways of promoting equality and breaking cycles of poverty and marginalisation.

“The ultimate goal is to educate every girl, because the education of girls is the ultimate equaliser,” she said.

The event highlighted the need to strengthen community awareness, protect children from harmful cultural practices and expand access to quality education and digital skills.

Koome’s message was a call for parents and communities to place children’s rights and well-being above traditions that threaten their safety, while ensuring that every girl has the freedom and opportunity to shape her own future.