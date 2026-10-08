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Manufacturers and bar owners join forces to fight illicit brews after Kitengela deaths

By Peterson Githaiga | Oct. 8, 2026
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Alcohol manufacturers and bar operators in Kajiado County have formed an alliance to root out the sale and distribution of lethal brews following the deaths of three people in Kitengela.

The two groups pledged to work closely with law enforcement and other government agencies to inspect retail outlets, identify illegal operators, and ensure all alcoholic products sold meet safety standards.

The commitment was made during a joint stakeholders' meeting in Kitengela town, convened amid rising concerns over unscrupulous traders manufacturing, packaging, and distributing hazardous drinks to unsuspecting consumers.

Speaking after the forum, Isinya Sub-County Bar Owners Association Coordinator Fredrick Chege announced the creation of a joint inspection team to conduct regular spot checks alongside police officers.

“Today we have agreed to convene a joint team that will be going door-to-door with police officers. The team will make sure that what is being sold to our people is clean and fit for human consumption. We will not allow people to die due to negligence by selfish people,” Chege said.

Chege emphasized that bar owners are ready to assist authorities in identifying rogue establishments, warning that law-abiding businesses should not suffer reputational damage caused by illegal operators.

Stakeholders also expressed alarm over the recycling of used liquor bottles, which criminals collect, refill with toxic concoctions, and resell as genuine products.

Onesmas Muturi, Managing Director of Platinum Distillers, urged the government to tighten regulations on bottle collection and disposal to cut off the supply chain for counterfeiters.

“What we have agreed is that only licensed people will be allowed to collect used alcoholic bottles. Anyone who has no licence should face the wrath of the law,” Muturi said, adding that distillers are committed to safeguarding consumers and protecting legitimate brands.

The joint action comes after three people died and two others were hospitalized after consuming toxic brew in Kitengela’s Migingo area on September 21, 2026. Local authorities identified one of the deceased as 40-year-old mason James Maina Nguru.

The tragedy sparked public outrage, with residents demanding a sustained crackdown on illegal distilleries and unlicensed outlets.

Stakeholders called for continuous collaboration between National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), police, county officials, distillers, and local communities, insisting that joint enforcement must extend beyond reactive crackdowns to prevent further losses of life.

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Related Topics

Illicit Alcohol Deaths Illicit Brew Kitengela Bar Owners Kitengela Alcohol Crackdown
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