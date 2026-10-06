Goat intestines ritual postpones circumcision party for Keiyo boys

The Keiyo Council of Elders in Elgeyo Marakwet County has called off this year's traditional circumcision for boys, citing food scarcity.
The decision was taken after a traditional ritual at Kabulwo, where the elders interpreted signs from a goat's intestines, popularly known locally as 'Kepir Moo'.
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