Goat intestines ritual postpones circumcision party for Keiyo boys

Keiyo Council of Elders in Elgeyo Marakwet County performs a traditional ritual, 'Kepir Moo,' at Kabulwo in Keiyo North on October 5, 2026. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

The Keiyo Council of Elders in Elgeyo Marakwet County has called off this year's traditional circumcision for boys, citing food scarcity.

The decision was taken after a traditional ritual at Kabulwo, where the elders interpreted signs from a goat's intestines, popularly known locally as 'Kepir Moo'.