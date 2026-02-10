Family in agony as 24-year-old daughter goes missing

Audio By Vocalize

Lydwin Chelangat, who went missing on January 31, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

A family from Kedowa village in Kipkelion East Constituency is distressed after their 24-year-old daughter, Lydwin Chelangat, disappeared mysteriously, leaving behind two children aged four and two.

Chelangat, who works at the Giftmatt Supermarket Sotik branch in Bomet County, was last seen at her rental house on January 31, 2026 at around 11:00 am.

She did not attend her scheduled shift at 2:00 pm on the said day, raising concern among her family members. The matter was reported to the Sotik Police Station under Occurrence Book (OB) No. 24/02/02/2026.

Rebecca Chepkwony, Chelangat's mother, described the situation as highly stressful, saying her grandchildren have been asking about their mother.

"We are asking her to come forward because her children want to see her. We also want to see her. Anyone who might know her whereabouts should help us bring this search to an end, so our family can find peace and happiness again," she said.

"I am old and frail; when my daughter's children cry, I also cry and get stressed," she added.

Relatives have since launched the search for Chelangat, who is the youngest of eight children in their family.

Ms Chepkwony said they have searched around her rental house and local hospitals, but to no avail.

"We have asked everyone who might know her or her whereabouts, but we haven't found any leads," she said.

Caleb Kimkemoi, Chelangat's nephew, said she was last seen wearing a black trouser, a blue sweater, and sandals.

"We have paused our normal activities to look for her since she went missing. We hope our efforts will have a positive outcome," he said.

A neighbour Farida Kemoi asked anyone who may have seen Chelagat to come forward and report. "Even if someone eloped with her, we ask them to come forward and end our suffering," she said.

The family urges the public to volunteer any information that could help locate Chelangat, or report to Sotik Police Station.