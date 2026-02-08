Poor feeder roads hurting Athi River factories, PS Mukhwana warns

Industry PS Juma Mukhwana, accompanied by Softcare Kenya Managing Director Tom Li and other officials, during a factory tour in Athi River. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana has warned that poor feeder roads are derailing industrial activity and hurting investors in Athi River.

Speaking during a factory tour and stakeholder engagement at the Softcare Kenya plant, Mukhwana said inadequate infrastructure, water shortages, and unreliable electricity supply remain major challenges for both local and international investors.

“I have noted with concern that almost all feeder roads passing through the factories are in a pathetic condition,” noted Mukhwana.

“I will be discussing this with Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti to see how the issue can be addressed as soon as possible.”

He added that the national government will partner with Machakos County to repair the affected roads, a move expected to improve access for factories and ease industrial operations.

Softcare Kenya operates a modern manufacturing facility in Athi River, producing hygiene products for domestic and regional markets.

The company employs more than 800 people.

Managing Director Tom Li said the company’s operations rely heavily on road access to distribute products across East Africa.

“Reliable infrastructure is crucial for us to reach households and institutions efficiently,” Li said.