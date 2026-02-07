×
The Standard

Kapenguria Makutano sewerage project sparks anger

By Irissheel Shanzu | Feb. 7, 2026

Kapenguria–Makutano sewerage project sparks frustration among residents. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

What was meant to be a transformative project for Kapenguria and Makutano towns has instead become a source of frustration for residents, who say they have gained little from the Sh800 million Kapenguria–Makutano Towns Sewerage Project.

A section of West Pokot leaders and residents of Kaplelachkoror village claim the contractor failed to implement any corporate social responsibility projects despite nearing completion of the main sewerage works.

The project — the first of its kind in the county — was intended to improve sanitation and wastewater management in Kapenguria and Makutano towns.

Kapenguria–Makutano sewerage project. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

It was awarded to Weihai Construction Group Company and is supervised by the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Residents say promises made during public participation meetings, including the construction of classrooms, installation of clean water points and provision of other amenities, have not been honoured.

Village elder Christopher Lemreng recalled the community’s initial optimism when construction began, saying residents welcomed the project with high expectations.

“This project is not just about pipes and tanks; it is about the people. If the community does not benefit, then the project has failed,” Lemreng said.

Residents Ruben Loitangor, Losiwanyang George and Janet Limakori said their expectations had not been met, citing unfulfilled commitments made during consultations.

Loitangor said the community had been promised clean water points and three classrooms, but nothing had been delivered, leaving children to study in unsafe conditions as soil from construction works is dumped in the school compound.

Losiwanyang said agreements reached during public consultations had not been implemented, despite the community clearly outlining its needs.


Limakori said delays in addressing the concerns had exposed children to danger.“We trusted that this project would improve our lives, but the school and other facilities remain incomplete. Children are getting hurt and there is no plan yet to deliver what was promised,” she said.

Residents further alleged that earlier project records were deleted after agency officers were transferred, and that a new management team from Nakuru later took over the project before handing it back, leaving many commitments unresolved.

“They promised to start with schools and level the playground for children, but nothing has been done,” Losiwanyang said.

The concerns prompted a visit by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, who said he was shocked by what he found on the ground.

“I have seen with my own eyes that despite this being a major government project, the local community has received nothing. Residents were promised schools, water and employment opportunities, but they have been sidelined,” Moroto said.

He warned that it would be inappropriate to invite the President to commission the project before the grievances are addressed.

Residents and leaders have given the contractor and the agency until February 16 to explain the status of the project and outstanding commitments.

“We appreciate that work has progressed, but progress without benefit to the people is meaningless. We want our rights respected and we will not stop demanding answers,” Moroto said.

North Rift Water Works Board chairman John Lonyangapuo acknowledged the complaints and promised to pursue the matter with the agency leadership in Nakuru.

“This is a major project and the law is clear — CSR must be guided by community needs. The people listed many priorities, but none have been implemented,” he said.

“I will meet the CEOs involved and the Central Water Works leadership. We will demand all project files and return on February 16 with clear answers.”

Lonyangapuo also noted concerns over compensation for affected landowners and the limited employment of local youth.

“The project belongs to the community. If promises are not honoured, people will lose trust. We must ensure  justice and accountability for everything that was committed,” he said.

