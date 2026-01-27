Spanish Surgical Camp Brings Hope to Patients in Turkana.

Ten-day surgical camp launched today by the CEC for Health, Dr. Joseph Epem, and CEO Nancy Kinyonge of Lodwar Referral Hospital is offering free surgeries for patients with complex conditions such as hernias, cataracts, and orthopedic injuries, aiming to reduce the surgical backlog. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

A ten-day Spanish surgical camp has been launched at Lodwar Referral Hospital, bringing renewed hope to hundreds of patients across Turkana County who require specialised surgical care but face significant barriers in accessing treatment.

The camp was officially opened by the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health, Dr. Joseph Epem, together with Lodwar Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Nancy Kinyonge. It brings together volunteer Spanish surgeons working alongside local medical teams to provide free surgeries for patients with complex medical conditions.

Hospital officials stated that the initiative targets a wide range of cases, including hernias, cataracts, orthopedic injuries, gynecological complications, and other conditions that require specialised surgical intervention.

The exercise is also expected to ease the growing backlog of surgical cases at the referral hospital, which serves patients from across the county.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Epem said the county government is supporting the camp as part of broader efforts to improve access to specialized healthcare services in Turkana. This region remains underserved in specialist care.

To maximize the number of patients treated during the camp, Dr. Epem said the hospital has expanded its surgical capacity.

"We have increased the number of operating tables to seven, meaning we can operate on up to seven patients at the same time. This will significantly reduce the workload and help us handle more cases," he said.

The health executive encouraged residents with both new and existing medical complications to seek care during the camp, including those who require post-operative reviews and follow-up services.

“We welcome everyone with medical complications, including those who were previously operated on and are coming back for review or check-ups. These services are free, and no one should fear coming to the hospital,” Dr. Epem said.

Lodwar County Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Nancy Kinyonge said the hospital is using the surgical camp to strengthen long-term access to healthcare for vulnerable patients beyond the three-day exercise.

“We are enrolling patients from poor and vulnerable families into SHA free of charge so that even after the surgical camp ends, they can continue accessing treatment, follow-up care, and medical check-ups without financial barriers,” Kinyonge said.

She noted that the initiative is aimed at ensuring continuity of care and preventing patients from relapsing due to a lack of access to medical services after surgery.

Dr. Epem raised concern over the rising number of mycetoma cases, commonly known as Madura foot, describing the condition as an emerging health challenge in Turkana County.

“Madura foot cases are increasing. While the Spanish team has the expertise to handle these cases surgically, the major challenge remains the availability and cost of drugs,” he said.

Dr. Epem acknowledged that some of the medicines required to treat mycetoma and other complex conditions are expensive and fall outside the essential drugs list.

“Some of these drugs are not classified as essential medicines and are therefore costly. Going forward, we will try to consider them and explore procurement options through MEDS,” he said.

The CEC further highlighted a persistent shortage of specialist surgeons in the county, noting that international medical missions continue to play a critical role in bridging the gap.

“Turkana remains underserved when it comes to specialist surgeons. This Spanish team has been coming every year, and this mission marks their 22nd visit, led by Dr. Carmen Hernandez,” Dr. Epem said.

He added that this year’s surgical camp is being conducted in both Lodwar and Kakuma sub-counties, expanding access to patients who would otherwise be forced to travel long distances to seek care. According to county officials, patients have already traveled from several sub-counties to benefit from the services.

Team leader Dr. Carmen Hernandez, a General Surgeon, said her team has remained committed to serving Turkana for more than two decades due to the overwhelming need for surgical care.

"I have been working in Turkana for 22 years. Many people here need surgery but do not have the means to travel far to seek care. That is why we come here to bring the services closer to the people," Dr. Hernandez said.

She noted that while the team would wish to extend the camp beyond three days, financial and logistical constraints limit the duration of the mission.

“We would like to stay longer, but being foreigners, it is very expensive. With more resources, we would extend the duration of the camp,” she said.

Dr. Hernandez emphasised that the Spanish mission supports the local health system by sourcing all medicines and supplies locally rather than importing them.

“All medicines used during the camp are purchased here in Kenya. We do not import drugs from Spain. We believe in supporting local systems,” she said.

She acknowledged the presence of skilled local surgical teams in Turkana but noted that the number of specialists remains insufficient to meet demand.

“There are good surgeons here, but they are very few compared to the number of patients who need operations, especially among vulnerable and displaced communities,” she said.

She added that some of the most common cases encountered during previous missions include gynecological conditions such as uterine prolapse, often linked to early marriage and childbirth.

Residents who previously benefited from the Spanish surgical camp welcomed its return, describing it as life-changing.

One beneficiary, Lokiru Emuria, said he underwent surgery during a previous camp after years of pain and limited mobility.

“I lived with pain for a long time because I did not have money to travel outside the county for treatment. When the doctors operated on me here, my life changed. Today, I can work and support my family again,” he said.

Another beneficiary, who requested anonymity, said the surgical camp restored dignity and hope after prolonged suffering.

“I had almost given up because I could not afford treatment. After the surgery, I recovered well and returned to normal life. This camp gives hope to many people like me,” the beneficiary said.

Hospital officials said hundreds of patients are expected to benefit directly from the three-day exercise, while others will be scheduled for future interventions through continued collaboration between the county government and international partners.

They added that beyond addressing immediate surgical needs, the camp also provides opportunities for skills transfer and collaboration between local health workers and international specialists, strengthening the county’s capacity to manage complex cases in the long term.