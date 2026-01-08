Horror as learners find school guard lying in pool of blood in classroom

‎Shocked parents and teachers at Harambee Khalsa Comprehensive School in Nakuru after a night guard was brutally killed and his body dumped inside one of the classrooms. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru East residents woke up to a chilling scene after a guard at Harambee Khalsa Comprehensive School was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in the school.

Josphat Onyango, 53, was nearly decapitated and his body left at one of the front corners of the Grade 8 class with his hands strapped to his body in a scene that showed a struggle.

Horrified learners were inconsolable as they were among the first to arrive in the school on Thursday morning, coming face to face with the gory scene that left them traumatized.

The school board of management chairperson Harry Bosire said that one of the support staff arrived at the school at around 6am and found the gate unusually closed.

“The staff member jumped over the gate and found out that the guard had been killed. The main office had been broken into in what looks like a planned robbery,” said Bosire.

In one of the corners were the guard’s bedding indicating he may have been ambushed to stop him from responding to the robbery that took place a few rooms away.

“We have informed the police to take swift action and apprehend the culprits. It is sad that the innocent guard was killed at work and we hope justice will be served,” said Borise.

Bosire said that after consultations, all learners were directed to leave the institution to avoid further trauma from what they had witnessed in a room they spend most of their time.

Nakuru East Sub-County Police Commander Samson Andanje said that the matter had been taken over by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The body was moved to Nakuru County morgue. The scene has been processed and it is our hope that we shall apprehend the culprits in the shortest time,” said Andanje.

He added that the attack was not targeted on the guard as the school had also been robbed.

The deceased’s children who also arrived at the scene said that their father left home on Wednesday evening after dinner for work and they hoped for his normal return.

“My dad normally comes back home at 6:30am and finds me preparing for work. Today he failed to return and his phone was switched off. Later, I received a call to rush to the school which came as a shock to me knowing he works there,” said Denis Simiyu, a son to the deceased.

Accompanied by his sister, they rushed to the school and found the body being moved away by the police.

“I didn’t have a chance to view the body but the amount of blood I found at the scene left me in shock. My dad was innocent but died a very painful death,” said Simiyu.

His sister Jacqueline Onyango described their father as a loving man who cared for the family and always kept close contact with his children despite spending time away.

“At bight he worked as a guard and during the day he sought other jobs in town. If a day went without us communicating, he took it serious and looked for us. His death is a blow to our family,” said Jacqueline.

The parents who were also in shock called on the school management to ensure more guards are hired for the school and more security measures put in place.

“The school is expansive and needs at least two guards but only had one. It also lacks CCTV cameras and high mast lights to make their work easier. Our children are traumatized and will need a lot of counseling for what they saw,” said Kennedy Awuor, a parent.