Police probe death of man found floating on Lake Naivasha shores

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 9, 2025
Youths in spot-fishing activities around Lake Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Police in Naivasha are investigating an incident where the body of a man was found floating on the shores of Lake Naivasha.

There were allegations that the man said to be ‘foot-fisherman’ was murdered elsewhere and the body was ferried to the scene near the Kihoto estate.

In the last year, over 20 illegal fishermen have been killed by hippos or drowned while fishing in the lake, raising concern among area residents.

In the latest incident, the body, according to a resident, Moses Mwai, was found on a shallow section of the shore, raising fears as to whether he had drowned.

He said that there were fears that the man could have been murdered elsewhere and the body ferried to the abandoned section of the lake.

“The man was found lying with his face in the water and it’s not clear how he could have drowned in this section of the lake as it’s too shallow,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that police had since collected the body and taken it to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

“At the moment, it’s not clear what caused the death, but we are waiting for a postmortem before taking the next step,” he said.

Meanwhile, cases of fatal accidents involving pedestrians along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway have continued to rise after a woman was hit and killed by a speeding car.

During the incident in Kayole estate, 10 km from Naivasha town, the driver of the car involved sped away, leaving the victim to bleed to death.

