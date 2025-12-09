Hydro-power generation stable despite harsh weather conditions

The PS for Energy Alex Wachira (C) joins senior Kengen officers and contractors in touring Olkaria I power plant in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

KenGen has assured the country of full and steady electricity supply despite the harsh weather conditions that hit parts of the country adversely affecting hydro power stations.

According to the energy generating company, water supply in Seven Forks hydro cascade was stable and would continue to offer reliable hydro-power as Kenyans headed to the festive season.

The move comes a couple of days after the meteorological department warned of depressed short and long rains raising fears of drought and low water supply in the country.

According to KenGen MD Engineer Peter Njenga the hydro cascade was generating robust output, providing the country with abundant low-cost renewable electricity.

Njenga said the company had reported steady hydropower generation across the Seven Forks reinforcing its role as the anchor of Kenya’s electricity stability.

Data from the company indicated that total hydro generation from the system stood at 473.14MW against an installed capacity of 600.4MW.

“Kenyans can expect stable supply during the festive season into the new year, reinforcing Kenya’s energy security at a time of increased demand,” he said.

In a statement, the MD noted that the current dam level readings indicated that KenGen’s major water reservoirs were operating safely within optimal ranges.

He said that the country’s largest hydropower dam, Masinga, recorded 1,054.49 meters against a maximum of 1,056.50 and a minimum operational level of 1,037 meters.

“Water levels at Kamburu stand at 1,005.04 meters, Gitaru at 923.18 meters, Kindaruma at 780.05 meters, and Kiambere at 697.44 meters and all are comfortably above their respective minimum operating levels,” he said.

Njenga said that hydropower remained the country’s cheapest source of electricity as the company maintained strong generation that allowed it to moderate overall power costs and reduce reliance on more expensive thermal power.

“These healthy reservoir levels signal sustained generation capacity across the cascade thanks to our robust water management program that ensures we deliver cheap power thus protecting consumers and industry from price shocks,” he said.

He added that KenGen would continue to invest in watershed conservation, reforestation around key catchment areas and climate-resilience initiatives designed to secure long-term water sustainability for the good of all Kenyans.