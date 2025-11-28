Petition filed to stop Rironi-Mau Summit road construction

‎President William Ruto launches the Rironi–Gilgil–Mau Summit dual carriageway at the Total Junction in Mau Summit. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A petition seeking to stop the construction of Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road has been filed at the High Court in Nakuru.

Motorists Association of Kenya, Peter Murima, Joyce Wamahiu and Josphat Kamau want the court to issue orders stopping the construction.

They claim the proposed reintroduction of toll roads through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models is a veiled attempt to cede control of critical national corridors to private and foreign entities under long-term concession agreements, contrary to the principles of national sovereignty and prudent fiscal management.

They also note that the project is economically unsound, politically motivated, and engineered to benefit local and foreign elites seeking profit through toll collections, leases, and control of road-based logistics.

Public officials, they noted, have deliberately delayed the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway for over fifteen years, creating artificial crises to justify privatization and tolling.

They have named the CS Ministry of Roads, KenHA, Public Private Parternership Director,China Road and. Bridge Corporation, National Social Security Fund and Attorney General as respondents in the case.

Justice Julius Nangea ordered them to serve the respondents, who have seven days to file responses.

The petition follows the official launch of the project by President William Ruto earlier today.

The case will be mentioned on December 5 for further directions.