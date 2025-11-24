×
Lake Naivasha's rising waters submerge fuel pipeline, threaten power station

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 24, 2025
A view of Kihoto estate in Naivasha which is flooded due to the rise in water levels from Lake Naivasha [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The flooding crisis in Kihoto, Naivasha, has deepened, with the pipeline that pumps millions of litres of fuel from Nairobi to Nakuru getting submerged by the rising waters.

Local leaders and environmentalists are now calling on the management of Kenya Pipeline to assure the public of their safety, even as the water levels continue to rise.

Also under threat of flooding is the multi-million Kenya Power substation, which serves hundreds of customers in Naivasha and its environs.

The substation is a few meters from the flooded section of the estate, and there are fears that it could be closed down if the current situation persists.

In the last two months, water levels in the lake have risen sharply, displacing over 4,000 families and flooding churches, schools, and hotels.

According to Francis Muthui, the chairman of Friends of Lake Naivasha, the fuel pipeline that passes through the vast estate is underwater, raising concerns among area residents.

He questioned whether the materials used to construct the pipeline could rust from the water, a move that could lead to leakage.

“The whole fuel pipeline is underwater, and we are asking Kenya Pipeline to address the situation, as any spillage could have adverse effects on the lake,” he said.

A senior manager from Kenya Pipeline, who declined to be named, however, termed the pipeline safe for now, adding that they were monitoring it daily.

A flooded Wildlife research center in Naivasha which has been affected by the rising waters of Lake Naivasha forcing closure [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Muthui, at the same time, challenged KWS to move quickly and address the issue of hippos that have invaded sections of the flooded estate in the last two months.

“The hippos are now straying into sections of the estates that are not flooded in search of pastures, posing a threat to hundreds of area residents,” he said.

This came as the Nakuru County government continued relocating the affected families amid challenges in finding houses and the rising numbers.

According to the Chief Officer for Disaster Management, Joyce Ncece, close to 3,000 people had been rescued and relocated, with a similar number still living in the flooded houses.

She said that some of those trapped faced challenges with their workplaces, rent, and schools for their children once learning resumes next year.

“Some of those who have not relocated say that they may not be able to afford rent for the new homes in the future, while also considering the distance to their workplaces,” she said.

Ncece added that the sanitation situation in the estate was getting worse by the day, with more latrines and boreholes flooding, raising fears of a disease outbreak.

