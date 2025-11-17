×
Baringo youth accuses police of discrimination over height rejection

By Joseph Kipsang | Nov. 17, 2025
Idris Kiprop a Baringo youth, accuses police of discrimination over height rejection during police recruitment. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

‎A police recruitment exercise at Kabarnet Showground in Baringo Central momentarily came to a standstill after a young man loudly protested being disqualified for not meeting the required height, accusing the recruitment team of discrimination.

Idris Kiprop, a National Youth Service (NYS) graduate, caused drama right at the height measurement point, interrupting the exercise as officers tried to calm him down.

The visibly frustrated youth said he had spent eight years seeking employment in the disciplined forces but was constantly turned away because of his height.

"I am here every day and they always turn me away, saying I am short. Why? I see police officers who are my height already serving. How did they get in? Why not me?" he cried out.

Kiprop insisted that his documents were in order, citing his NYS service number 176567, and questioned whether poverty was the reason he was consistently rejected.

"Is it because I am from a poor family? I finished Form Four, applied for the Army, they told me I was short. I went to NYS, completed all stages, even did ICT. Now I am back and they still reject me," said Kiprop.

He challenged the criteria used to disqualify candidates.

"If height is the problem, remove all the officers who are short like me. Do people work with height or with brains? Am I not a Kenyan like everyone else? I need a job," he said.

In an emotional plea to President William Ruto, he said:

"President Ruto, give me a job. It does not have to be police; I can even serve as your personal guard," he pleaded.

Officers eventually escorted him away, allowing the recruitment to continue.

Moses Kirong, the officer overseeing the Baringo Central centre, dismissed the claims, saying the rejected candidate failed to meet the established qualifications.

"We have not had any incident except for one disgruntled ex-NYS member who did not meet qualifications and caused a disturbance before he was removed," said Kirong.

He detailed that the available slots in the jurisdiction were 12 positions in total: 5 for NYS graduates, 6 for regular male recruits, and 1 female candidate.

Kirong emphasised that the exercise was transparent.

"We are not hiding anything. We have observers from all state agencies, NGO officials, religious leaders, and members of the public. Everything is happening in full view," he added.

He added that a joint secretariat was in place to manage documentation and ensure compliance with recruitment guidelines.

