Sh30 million trauma centre opens at Londiani Hospital in memory of crash victims

Sh30 Million Trauma Centre Opened at Londiani Hospital in Memory of Road Crash Victims by Ireland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Caitríona Ingoldsby. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

A new Sh30 million Living Hope Emergency and Trauma Centre has been officially opened at Londiani Sub-County Hospital in Kipkelion East, Kericho County.

The state-of-the-art facility, constructed by Irish donors through Brighter Communities Worldwide, was built in memory of the 52 people who lost their lives in the 2023 Londiani road crash.

Speaking during the inauguration, Ireland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Caitríona Ingoldsby, said the trauma centre will significantly boost the hospital’s emergency response capacity and help save countless lives in the region.

“May the positive contribution to the further development of the skills and systems that improve patient care start from here,” she said.

Ambassador Ingoldsby noted that Ireland’s partnerships in Kenya were designed to create people-to-people connections, strengthen international friendships, and offer learning opportunities for Irish medical professionals and students.

“The construction of health infrastructure and facilities has also been a key driver of these improvements. The addition of this solar-powered, climate-smart Living Hope Emergency and Trauma Centre is further testament to the power of vision, partnerships, and hard work,” she added.

Maria Kidney, who co-founded Brighter Communities Worldwide alongside her husband Martin Ballantyne, said they hoped the new centre would become a regional hub of excellence in trauma and emergency care.

“To date, Brighter Communities Worldwide has invested over Sh30 million in constructing and equipping this centre, as well as developing the surrounding facilities. This investment reflects our deep commitment to strengthening health systems and saving lives across the region,” she said.

Kidney recounted that in the days following the tragic crash, Brighter Communities Worldwide worked hand in hand with the Kericho County Government, the Kenya Red Cross, and local churches to support affected families.

“We supported funerals, comforted families, and shared in the mourning. Together, we continued to walk with the families—helping to educate children and students whose lives were forever changed. To date, 47 students, including eight in tertiary institutions, remain in education due to our fundraising efforts and support,” she said.

Martin Ballantyne, the CEO of Brighter Communities Worldwide, said the construction of the trauma centre took two years, spurred by the need to strengthen emergency preparedness after the 2023 accident.

“Together with our partners here at Londiani Sub-County Hospital and colleagues from Mayo University Hospital in Ireland, we asked ourselves what we could do to ensure we are better prepared next time. The idea began as a simple resuscitation room, but as we talked, planned, and shared ideas, it grew — and the vision of a Trauma and Emergency Centre was born,” he said.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, who attended the event, lauded the donors for their humanitarian gesture, noting that the facility marks a new chapter in the county’s healthcare system.

Mutai further revealed that Londiani Sub-County Hospital is set for additional transformation with the planned construction of a Sh500 million Level 5 facility, funded by the national government.

“This investment will elevate Londiani into a major healthcare hub, ensuring that residents from across the region can access quality emergency and referral services without having to travel long distances,” said Mutai.