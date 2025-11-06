Maasai women shine at the Maa fest with quality crafts on display

Members of Kimana women group at Oloitokitok, Kajiado county preparing their beed work ahead of the Maasai culture festival week. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

With the Maa Cultural Week now underway, Maasai women and youth are showcasing their culture and creativity at Amboseli National Park.

The Kajiado County government, which is hosting the festival, has partnered with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other agencies to ensure all wares displayed and sold meet required market standards.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the third edition of the festival, scheduled for November 4–9, 2025.

At Inyonyori Shopping Centre, deep in the dusty heart of Sironka Valley, a group of Maasai women sits around a table, fingers deftly stringing beads into dazzling ornaments. Laughter and the soft clatter of beads fill the air, bringing the quiet market to life. Other hands glue the pieces together into finely finished products, a symphony of colour, patience and purpose.

“We started this initiative in 2010 as a merry-go-round with about 15 women,” said Jackline Tuukuo, chairperson of the Inyonyori Women Marketing Cooperative Society.

“We would visit our members every month and contribute some money to support them.”

Over the years, the group evolved into a commercial cooperative of more than 50 women and youth. “From our contributions, we would set aside Sh50 each to buy materials such as beads and leather to make ornaments,” Tuukuo explained, adding that the idea to formalize the business came from one of their members.

“Initially, some of our members were employed by a company that made ornaments. They brought in the skills and expertise and that’s how we started,” added Jackline Tuleto, the group’s vice chairperson.

Two male trainers walk around the table, guiding the women through patterns and designs. “We occasionally hire trainers to help us sharpen our skills,” Tuleto said. “But it is expensive.”

Several miles away in Kimana town, another group of women is similarly busy, this time inside a well-decorated shop. Six women, draped in traditional Maasai shawls, focus on beadwork as a youth supervises from outside.

Inside the Maasai Shop, Kimana, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and other ornaments hang neatly, each piece reflecting cultural pride and resilience.

“We started as a small group, each buying our own beads before forming a cooperative,” said Loise Tayiana Lenkai, chairperson of the Narropil Marketing Cooperative Society.

Their journey, she said, has not been without challenges.

“We could barely afford beads and raw materials. Most of us lacked the beading skills,” she recalled. As preparations for the Maa Festival gather pace, excitement is high.

“It’s an event we have been waiting for with bated breath. We are ready and excited,” said Tayiana, expressing hope that the festival will help them find a stable market for their products, a long-standing obstacle to their growth.

Kajiado County Executive for Gender, Cooperatives, Culture, Tourism and Wildlife, Jeremiah Ole Ncharo, said the groups have expanded their reach through online platforms.

“We are happy to partner with ILO and others to ensure they meet market standards and improve livelihoods,” he said.

Dr Isaac Muema of ILO and Titus Kuria of Forum CIV said the Public Private Development Project supports such groups by addressing skills gaps and market access. and creating youth.