Government fast-tracks national projects in West Pokot

A woman quenches her thirst from the Nasal Water Project in West Pokot which serves more than 4,000 households. [File, Standard]

The Government Delivery Unit (GDU) under the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency has stepped up efforts to fast-track national projects in West Pokot County.

Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo led a high-level inspection tour of major government projects in the region.

He was accompanied by County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif, county government officials, and representatives from key implementing agencies, including the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA).

The team inspected the Sh9.7 billion Muruny–Siyoi Dam in Pokot South, a flagship project expected to supply clean water to more than 350,000 residents once completed.

Owalo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure the project is completed by May 2026, saying the national administration will secure additional funding to bridge existing gaps.

“This dam is not just about water; it’s about livelihoods, health, and dignity. We are determined to see it completed on time so that the people of West Pokot can benefit fully,” said Owalo.

In Ortum, the GDU team assessed progress on the Economic Stimulus Programme Market Project, valued at Sh 58.3 million.

The Deputy Chief of Staff expressed concern over delays and directed the contractor to return to the site immediately or face termination and blacklisting.

“Contractors must deliver value for money. Anyone who underquotes or lacks capacity will be blacklisted. We cannot tolerate mediocrity in public service delivery,” he warned.

Owalo emphasized that such market projects are central to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), as they empower small-scale traders—particularly women—through modernized and safe trading facilities.

“When we build markets, we are empowering women and small traders. These facilities will boost local economies and create sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

At the Kapenguria Sewerage Project, Mr. Owalo called for enhanced coordination among agencies to speed up progress, noting that poor collaboration often leads to unnecessary delays and cost overruns.

“Every agency must play its part. Coordination is key to ensuring efficient and transparent delivery of public projects,” he said.

He further cited regional projects such as the clinker factory and the Kitale–West Pokot–South Sudan Road as critical drivers of industrial growth and cross-border trade in the North Rift region.

“These projects are part of a broader plan to open up this region for investment and trade. West Pokot will no longer be left behind,” Owalo said.

Owalo also cautioned politicians and local leaders against interfering with procurement processes, stressing that public funds belong to citizens and must be managed responsibly.

“Public funds are held in trust for the people. Anyone who attempts to divert or politicize projects will be held personally accountable,” he warned.

The Deputy Chief of Staff reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient, transparent, and accountable service delivery across all counties.

“Our mission is to deliver results that transform lives. Every shilling must work for the people of Kenya,” he said.