Baringo Governor Cheboi reshuffles cabinet

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi reshuffles cabinet to enhance efficiency, coordination, and service delivery. [File, Standard]

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday after the High Court in Kabarnet vacated conservatory orders staying the removal of the County Secretary by the county assembly.

The changes have affected five County Executive Committees (CECs) and Five Chief Officers.

The Baringo County Assembly Ad hoc Committee Report had recommended the removal of Jacob Chepkwony for gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, incompetence, gross misconduct, and conflict of interest.

Chepkwony went to court seeking orders to halt the implementation of the report recommeding his removal.

The court ruled that the county secretary’s application lacked merit.

Chepkwony has been demoted from county secretary and will now head the Education Department, while Peninah Bartuin who was CEC for Devolution and E-government has been appointed acting county secretary.

In his statement, Cheboi explained that he made the changes to enhance efficiency, coordination, and service delivery.

“I have made changes to the duties and role of the county Executive in the interest of enhancing efficiency, coordination, and service delivery,” he said.

Others affected by the reshuffle are CEC Education, Symon Kiuta, who now moves to Transport, Roads, infrastructure, and Public Works, while Lands CEC Reuben Rutto will take over the Water docket.

Richard Tamar was reassigned from Water to Sports, while Mauren Limashep was moved to Devolution from Sports.

CEC Transport Lekonaya Kibwalel moves to the Lands docket.