×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Baringo Governor Cheboi reshuffles cabinet

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Oct. 29, 2025
Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi reshuffles cabinet to enhance efficiency, coordination, and service delivery. [File, Standard]

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday after the High Court in Kabarnet vacated conservatory orders staying the removal of the County Secretary by the county assembly.

The changes have affected five County Executive Committees (CECs) and Five Chief Officers.

The Baringo County Assembly Ad hoc Committee Report had recommended the removal of Jacob Chepkwony for gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, incompetence, gross misconduct, and conflict of interest.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Chepkwony went to court seeking orders to halt the implementation of the report recommeding his removal.

The court ruled that the county secretary’s application lacked merit.

Chepkwony has been demoted from county secretary and will now head the Education Department, while Peninah Bartuin who was CEC for Devolution and E-government has been appointed acting county secretary.

In his statement, Cheboi explained that he made the changes to enhance efficiency, coordination, and service delivery.

“I have made changes to the duties and role of the county Executive in the interest of enhancing efficiency, coordination, and service delivery,” he said.

Others affected by the reshuffle are CEC Education, Symon Kiuta, who now moves to Transport, Roads, infrastructure, and Public Works, while Lands CEC Reuben Rutto will take over the Water docket.

Richard Tamar was reassigned from Water to Sports, while Mauren Limashep was moved to Devolution from Sports.

CEC Transport Lekonaya Kibwalel moves to the Lands docket.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Governor Benjamin Cheboi Baringo Cabinet Reshuffle High Court In Kabarnet Baringo County Assembly
.

Latest Stories

Suluhu decides...
Suluhu decides...
Cartoons
By Gammz
7 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
Education
By Irene Githinji
7 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
National
By Francis Ontomwa
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
By Biketi Kikechi 7 mins ago
Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
By Brian Otieno 7 mins ago
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
By Francis Ontomwa 7 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
By Irene Githinji 7 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved