Senior Lawyer allowed to join Sh1.1bn education scandal case after three attempts

IEBC lawyer Katwa Kigen submissions at the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 01, 2022. [File, standard]

Senior Lawyer Katwa Kigen has finally been allowed to participate in the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada Education Programme scandal case.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two county officials have been charged with conspiracy, stealing and abuse of office, leading to the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

For the third time yesterday, Katwa applied before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege, to be joined in the case and represent seven victims.

“We have been instructed to appear for seven victims. I urge the court to grant me leave to appear on their behalf,” Katwa applied.

He stated that he would be representing Noah Koskei, Edward Kiptet, Milkah Sambu, Christopher Rotich, Japheth Too, Shadrack Juma and Josephine Boss.

Katwa urged the court to allow him to participate in the case, including cross-examining witnesses and filing submissions when need be.

Defence Lawyers Fidel Limo and Elijah Kibet raised no objection. The prosecutor, Moses Macharia also raised no objection and the court allowed Katwa’s application.

“The lawyer is granted leave to act on behalf of the seven victims,” ruled Ndege.

It was Katwa’s third attempt to appear in the case, after he failed twice within the last year.

In late 2024, Katwa appeared in the case, saying he was acting for some of the victims, when Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii was lined up to testify in the case.

His application was challenged by Kibet, Limo and Mandago’s Lawyer, Stephen Kibungei, submitting that the victims listed in his application were non-existent.

Following the objection, Katwa withdrew his application.

On March 10, 2025, the court also dismissed an application by the County Government of Uasin Gishu to join the case.

Ndege ruled that the county government did not prosecute or file submission for its application filed in September 2024.

“The court considers the application as abandoned and it hereby dismisses it,” Ndege ruled.

The county, through then Solicitor Boaz Bulbul, wanted to join the case as an interested party, saying the county was also a victim in the case and had a vested interest in it.

The county wanted to be listed as a victim in the case, insisting that it lost a lot of money in its accounts.

“This criminal proceeding is of immense public interest within Uasin Gishu County and Kenya at large,” submitted Bulbul.

Bulbul deposed that officers of the county executive including the Governor, were witnesses in the case. Katwa was among those supposed to represent the county in the case.

Mandago and his co-accused persons Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei, face 10 counts of conspiracy, theft, abuse of office, and forgery.

They are said to have misappropriated the funds deposited by parents and students in the county government’s overseas account.

The offence allegedly occurred in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu, between March 1, 2021 and September 12, 2022.