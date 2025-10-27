×
Candidate gives birth as missing papers disrupt exams in Trans Nzoia

By Martin Ndiema | Oct. 27, 2025
County Director of Education Dr. Pamela Akello. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The national examinations began on a mixed note in Trans Nzoia County, with a few cases of missing examination papers and special circumstances among candidates, education officials have confirmed.

According to County Director of Education Pamela Akello, a number of candidates who had properly registered for the exams were shocked to find their names missing from the official lists.

However, after verification with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), they were cleared to proceed with their exams.

“In some schools, the candidates’ names were on the nominal roll, but their papers were missing. We immediately contacted KNEC, and they authorized the schools to allow the affected candidates to write their answers on extra papers. These are isolated and non-regular cases, and we have ensured that no child is disadvantaged.” Dr. Akello explained.

The affected schools include Matisi Comprehensive School, Kitale Education Centre, Central Comprehensive School, Chebukaka, and Mulembe Comprehensive School.

At Kapsara Comprehensive School, a candidate arrived late for the morning paper. Dr. Akelo said the matter was reported to KNEC, and the student was allowed to sit for a special session. 

“We handled the situation promptly to ensure fairness and compliance with KNEC guidelines,” she said.

In a rare and emotional case, one female candidate from Nabunga Comprehensive School developed early labor pains during the exam.

She was rushed to Matunda Hospital TO safely deliver and to continue sitting her exams from the facility.

“This case truly demonstrates the flexibility and compassion embedded in the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system. Since assessments began in Grade 3, it’s possible to accommodate special circumstances without disrupting a learner’s progress.” Dr. Akello Said.

Trans Nzoia County has 24,312 and 23,097 KJSEA candidates in public and private schools respectively. For KPSEA, the county is hosting 26,961 candidates in public schools and 5,174 in private institutions.

“We are proud of our candidates. Despite the challenges, learning continuity and resilience remain our greatest victory,” she said.

David Luganda, the principal of Kitale Comprehensive School, said he had 428 candidates for KJSEA and 294 for KPSEA. He added that all is well, all have sat for the assessment successfully, and the process was smooth and peaceful throughout the day.

.

.

.

