Court slashes Litein High arson costs from Sh49,000 to Sh10,000

Litein High school gate. [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that parents will bear the costs of rebuilding classes and dormitories torched by students of Litein High School.

Speaking after inspecting the extent of the destruction on Monday, Ogamba said the government will not commit public funds to repair schools damaged by students.

He insisted that the responsibility squarely lies with parents and the school’s management.

“The government doesn’t have a kitty for reconstructing schools destroyed by learners. Parents must take full responsibility for their children’s actions,” he said.

However, the CS, who was accompanied by the Kericho County Director of Education Julius Ngoneshi and other senior officers, announced that the ministry would support the construction of a perimeter wall around the institution to enhance security.

He noted that the school’s proximity to Litein town makes it vulnerable to interference by outsiders.

“The school is too open, and there is need to secure it to prevent criminal elements from accessing the compound and disrupting learning activities,” he added.

Ogamba remarks came as the High Court in Kericho handed a major reprieve to parents by overturning the school’s earlier directive requiring each student to pay Sh49,000 to cater for the damage.

Justice Joseph Sergon termed the directive “unreasonable and oppressive,” particularly as Form Four candidates prepare for their national examinations.

The court instead ordered parents to make a flat payment of Sh10,000 each, ruling that the initial amount — even after being revised to Sh25,000 — was excessive under prevailing economic conditions.

Lawyers representing the parents told the court that the directive by the administration led by Principal Kiprotich Sang had resulted in more than 800 Form Four students being turned away during exam rehearsals for failing to pay.

They also urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to investigate the management of Litein High School, questioning why the institution has experienced repeated unrest compared to thousands of others across the country.

“The TSC should review the school’s leadership to restore stability and protect parents from constant financial exploitation whenever unrest occurs,” the advocates argued.

Justice Sergon directed all parties to file their submissions by November 21, 2025, before the court issues its final judgment.

The Litein High School incident, one of the costliest cases of student unrest in recent years, has reignited debate over discipline, accountability, and the limits of government intervention in restoring schools destroyed by their own learners.