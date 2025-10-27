Clergy, activists demand swift action by NCIC against reckless politicians

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga during an interview at his COG office in Nairobi on April 22, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Religious leaders and human rights defenders in Naivasha have challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to rise and deal with politicians spewing hate speech.

The leaders took issue with the Commission over its failure to take decisive action on rising cases of hate speech from politicians in the last couple of months.

They pointed fingers at Governors Gladys Wanga (Homabay) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), terming their recent utterances as worrying and a recipe for chaos.

According to Bishop George Warui from Joy in Christ Ministries, similar sentiments in the past led to the 2007 post-election violence, where tens of people lost their lives.

He lashed out at the two governors, noting that they should stop inciting people but instead deliver their promises and address the challenges facing the electorate.

“We are deeply perturbed by the reckless talks by Governors Kahiga and Wanga, and NCIC should take action to stop these incitements,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha, Warui said that hate speech from political leaders should not be used to condemn communities as was the case in recent incidents.

This was echoed by a human rights defender, Edward Main, who welcomed the resignation of Kahiga as the Vice-Chair of the Council of Governors.

Maina took issue with Wanga’s calls to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to keep off from Nyanza, noting that this bordered on incitement.

“As we condemn the speech by Nyeri Governor, we are also putting on notice Governor Wanga, as all Kenyans are free to visit any part of the country,” he said.

He lauded the work done by the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga, adding that his death should not be used to separate communities and parties that had worked together for years.

On his part, former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanango dismissed calls by Governor Wanga that leaders allied to Gachagua should keep off Nyanza.

He termed the statement by the ODM Governor as hate speech, adding that Naivasha residents learnt the hard way through the post-election violence in 2007.

“In Naivasha, we are living peacefully with other communities and we shall not allow reckless statements from leaders like Wanga and Kahiga to split us,” he said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has in the past issued summons to top politicians in the country over hate speech, but the leaders have ignored them.