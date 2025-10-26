IPOA probes torture of minor in police custody

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into an incident in which a minor was allegedly assaulted while in police custody at Naroosura Police Station in Narok South Sub-county.

Felix Takona, a 17-year-old Form Two student at Naroosura Secondary School, is fighting for his life at Narok County Referral Hospital following the alleged assault. IPOA stated that the probe seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding his arrest and determine the extent of police involvement.

“The Authority will determine the extent of police involvement and, where necessary, make appropriate recommendations for redress,” said IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan.

The oversight body reaffirmed its commitment to impartial investigations and accountability under its constitutional mandate.

As the investigation began, IPOA officers camped at Narok County Referral Hospital, questioning Felix and his mother, Grace Takona, before proceeding to Naroosura Police Station for further inquiries.

Felix was arrested on October 10, at Naroosura shopping centre on suspicion of stealing tractor parts. When he appeared in court three days later, the charge was altered to breaking into a building and committing a felony.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Felix claimed police officers tortured him with metal chains and poured acid on his legs to force a confession. “I was beaten every night. They told me to accept the charges or they would kill me,” he said, adding that his family had been denied access to him during detention.

Doctors at Narok County Referral Hospital described his condition as critical, warning that severe infections in both legs may require amputation.

Grace Takona, who has remained at her son’s bedside, said she was horrified at his condition. “He can’t walk. They’ve inserted a catheter because he cannot go to the washroom on his own,” she said.

Despite his critical state, Felix was charged in Narok court with breaking into a shop at Naroosura trading centre on August 8, allegedly stealing 10 litres of cooking oil worth Sh2,500 and cash of Sh34,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty, a plea he claims was coerced. Prison authorities later refused to admit him due to his injuries, referring him back to hospital for urgent medical attention.

IPOA has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure accountability while Felix continues to receive critical care.