Narok County boosts health services with new facilities and staff

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu. [File, Standard]

Narok County is making major strides in strengthening its healthcare system through investments aimed at reducing mortality rates and improving access to quality medical services.

These efforts come as Narok continues to face one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Kenya, estimated between 434 and 522 deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the national average.

Health officials attribute the challenge to limited access to skilled delivery services, inadequate maternal health coverage, and a high rate of teenage pregnancies.

At Oldanyati Health Center in Transmara West Sub-county, Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu on Thursday unveiled maternity equipment worth over Sh15 million. He was accompanied by senior health officials, including Lucy Kashu, Chief Officer for Preventive and Promotive Health, and Jane Kiok, Chief Officer for Clinical Services.

The facility, built five years ago through the National Government’s Equalization Fund, has been providing essential services to residents of Keyian Ward under the management of the Narok County Government.

Last week, a ground-breaking ceremony was also held for the expansion of Sogoo Level 4 Hospital, which will increase its capacity from 40 to 100 beds. The new development will include a trauma center, surgical theatres, and critical care wards aimed at boosting emergency and specialized healthcare in the region.

In the past year alone, the county has completed 44 new health centers and 33 maternity wings, greatly improving maternal and child health services in rural areas.

Additionally, five hospitals — Lolgorian, Amalo, Nairegie Enkare, Emurrua Dikirr, and Kilgoris — are set for upgrading to Level 4 status to strengthen referral and specialized care services.

At Naisoya, a new laboratory has been commissioned, and construction is underway for a new hospital building that will bring essential medical services closer to residents.

To support these expanded facilities, the county government plans to hire 400 new health workers to boost staffing levels and improve service delivery.

In addition, 1,638 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) are receiving a monthly stipend of Sh5,000 and CHP kits to strengthen preventive healthcare and community outreach programs.

These initiatives are guided by the Narok County Health Sector Strategic and Investment Plan (2023/24–2027/28) — a five-year roadmap for transforming the county’s health system. The plan aligns with Kenya Vision 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Kenya Health Policy (2012–2030).

It focuses on six key thematic areas: leadership and governance; organization of service delivery; human resources for health; health infrastructure; medical products and technologies; and health financing and information systems.

Alongside the health initiatives, Governor Ntutu also commissioned six Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) classrooms in Keyian Ward — one at Enooret Primary School, two at Mumeita, one at Empurkel, and two at Mapashi Oldonyo Primary School.