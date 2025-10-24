Grade nine learner dies by suicide

Parents and teachers of one of the primary schools in Naivasha are trying to come to terms with an incident where a 15-year-old boy took his life.

The Grade nine student from Emanuel Primary School committed suicide in the family’s kitchen a couple of days before sitting for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams.

Emotions ran high as relatives and friends tried to come to terms with a bizarre incident that occurred hours after the teenager arrived home from school.

The incident came barely a month after a 12-year-old boy from the same village similarly committed suicide, with the police yet to establish the motive.

In the latest incident, the minor, according to a village elder Edwin Kuria, reported back home after school and proceeded to assist the parents in some manual jobs.

He told of the family’s shock when they found the body of the minor hanging in the kitchen, alerting neighbors, who in turn called the police.

“No one knows the motive behind this shocking incident as the boy was in good spirits in school and at home before deciding to take his life,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that they were engaging the parents and the school management over the incident.

“We have opened an inquest file following the incident, and we are speaking to the parents and the school to know if something was wrong before this incident took place,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Gatamaiyu in Naivasha woke up to a rude shock to find a suspect who was on the run for stabbing one of the area residents, and the body was burnt.

The body of the 43-year-old was found in a thicket, a week after going into hiding after he stabbed and seriously injured a trader in the village.

According to the CID boss, it was not clear who committed the act, adding that police had launched investigations into the incident.

He said that the suspect went into hiding after the stabbing incident, adding that the victim was still admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital, undergoing treatment.

“The suspect has been on the run after stabbing a man, only for his body, which was badly burnt, to be recovered in a thicket a few kilometers from the area trading center,” he said.