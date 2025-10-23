Bomet Town residents demand action over sewage stench

Raw sewage flows into Nyangores River in Bomet county on October 22,2025. [Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

A section of Bomet residents has raised concerns over an untreated sewer that is sending pungent smells across the region.

They claim they have had to put up with the stench of raw sewage wafting through their homes for the last three weeks, adding that authorities have yet to resolve the issue.

The residents call for the urgent need for government agencies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Bomet County Government, to address the issue promptly.

In response to the crisis, the residents have issued a one-week ultimatum for the authorities to resolve the sewage discharge problem.

Charles Kirui, a resident, said sewage discharge demonstrates a blatant disregard for public health and environmental safety.

“The offensive smell emanating from the raw sewage discharge into the Nyangores River polluted the waters practically unusable, while the heightened risk of contracting waterborne diseases has further exacerbated the situation,” he added.

He said the county government has failed to address the issue despite numerous pleas, adding that they will take to the streets to take legal action against the County Government.

Another resident, Mercy Chepkoech, said authorities must address more than just the sewage issue.

“As residents, we note with concern the issue of discharge of raw sewage into the town and river, which has a bearing on our lives and even has a bearing on aquatic life and biodiversity," Chepkoech said.

They said failure to do so would result in legal action being taken on behalf of the town residents.

Efforts by The Standard to get comments from the CECM for water, sanitation, Environment, natural resources, and climate change, Chepkuto Jepchirchir Juliah, were fruitless as her phone went unanswered.