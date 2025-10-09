Auctioneers raid Naivasha MP Jane Kihara's home, seize livestock, car

Police block the home of Naivasha MP Jane Kihara in Maraigushu, Naivasha to stop her from meeting her supporters who wanted to offer her moral support after the recent arrest. [Antony Gitonga,Standard]

The troubles facing Naivasha MP Jane Kihara have escalated as auctioneers, accompanied by armed police, raided her home in Naivasha, seizing family livestock and a personal vehicle.

The auctioneers took one of her personal cars and over 100 goats and sheep belonging to her son due to a 2007 election petition involving her and former Naivasha MP John Mututho.

This raid occurred just hours after the outspoken MP accused President William Ruto and his associates of allegedly grabbing part of Kenya Railways land in Naivasha to construct a mall.

This incident follows a previous event less than a month ago, when anti-riot police interrupted a meeting that Kihara had called at her home, citing "security grounds."

After the raid on Thursday morning, Nakuru MCAs and local leaders came to support and console the MP, who has been at odds with the government.

Kihara believes the raid was motivated by an intent to intimidate her for supporting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, asserting that she would not be intimidated.

Kihara recounted that during the raid, the auctioneer and hired youths forcefully entered her rural home in Maraigushu and took away an old vehicle along with 127 goats and sheep.

"The OCS called me saying he was under pressure to execute an order from the auctioneers, and I informed him that I should be present during the operation," she said.

An emotional Kihara mentioned that there is a pending petition at the Court of Appeal and expressed her confusion over how her opponent obtained a court order.

"All the goats and sheep taken belong to my son, as I do not have any livestock. Some of the livestock were also stolen by the hired youths during the raid," she explained.

Naivasha East MCA Stanly Karanja condemned Mututho's actions, calling them illegal and a disgrace to the Kikuyu community.

"In our customs, there is no precedent for auctioning livestock, and this will be a curse for those who have perpetrated this inhumane act aimed at humiliating our MP," he stated.

Lakeview MCA Alex Mbugua echoed these sentiments, questioning how the auctioneers could obtain a court order despite the pending case.

"This is another example of impunity by the government, and we will stand by our MP as this government continues to antagonise her," he said.

Molo Town MCA Joseph Ngware also encouraged Kihara to persevere despite the intimidation from state authorities.