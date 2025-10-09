Court halts plan to convert Nandi Schools into university campus

Kaimosi Friends University College (KAFUCO) which is set to be chartered by president Uhuru Kenyatta during his western tour. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

A proposal by the national government to convert Aldai Boys High School and Ressio Primary School in Nandi County into a university campus has faced resistance from some local residents.

Last Friday, the High Court intervened after petitioners Lily Kigen, Julius Kipkemboi Ngetich, and six others challenged President William Ruto’s directive to transform the schools into a university campus.

On October 1, the court granted them temporary orders after they filed the case under a certificate of urgency, halting the Ministry of Education from relocating the institutions in Aldai Sub-county.

In a letter dated September 18, the Ministry of Education directed the schools’ management to begin winding down operations to make way for the proposed higher learning institution.

The directive, signed by Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, referenced resolutions made during previous stakeholder meetings and instructed the schools’ boards of management to start relocating students by the end of the year.

Serem Boys and Kemeloi Boys schools were identified as suitable temporary accommodations for the affected students.

However, the court’s ruling has suspended the relocation process and directed the Ministry of Education to ensure the continued smooth operation and management of A=ldai Boys High School and Ressio Primary School.

During President Ruto’s visit to the county last year, residents expressed their desire for a university to be established within the municipality of Kobujoi, which serves as the constituency headquarters.

Kaimosi Friends University was proposed to take over the facilities and convert them into lecture halls starting next year.

Ngetich, a parent and one of the petitioners, said parents had invested years in developing the institutions, and the abrupt relocation of learners to different schools could negatively affect their academic performance.

“We used the legal process to protect the rights of the learners. The decision to relocate Aldai Boys High School was made at the expense of our children. This does not mean we oppose development in our community,” he said.

Ngetich accused political leaders of pushing the project without adequately considering the concerns of education stakeholders, despite several public participation and consultative meetings organized by the Ministry of Education.

However, some residents support the plan. Sally Melly, a businesswoman at the Kobujoi market, said the establishment of a university in the area would spur economic growth.

“The establishment of a university in our area is promising and is expected to spur economic development,” she said. “We will have a ready market for our products and improved infrastructure, including road networks. We have many primary and secondary schools throughout the region, and we support converting these institutions into a university that will significantly benefit us.”