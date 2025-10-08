Police defy court order, destroy food and property on disputed land

Locals inspect the remains of makeshift homes destroyed during an early morning police operation at the disputed 2,650-acre Ngongongeri farm in Njoro on October 6, 2025. The raid came despite a court order maintaining the status quo. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Police officers defied a court order on Monday morning to invade a 2,600-acre piece of land in Ngongongeri, Njoro, Nakuru County, continuing their actions throughout the day.

The officers, arriving in four lorries and six land cruisers, burned semi-permanent houses and shelters on the property, and also set fire to livestock within those shelters.

Additionally, they forcefully uprooted potatoes from part of the farm, stole maize, and attempted to slash the maize plantation.

This occurred despite a court order issued on December 16, 2024, in which Justice Anthony Ombwayo maintained the status quo, restraining anyone from entering or evicting individuals currently occupying the land.

Sebastian Sururu, who has grazed on the land for the past seven months, reported that the officers attacked them around 7 a.m., firing shots in the air and using tear gas.

“They burned my Manyatta, torched some of my goats and sheep, and took the salt I use for my livestock. I have lost my clothes, personal belongings, and everything,” Sururu said.

He appealed to the government for help, insisting that they had not received any notice to vacate the land, which is currently the subject of a court dispute.

“The police nearly set my motorcycle on fire, but I managed to escape. Unfortunately, some of us weren't as lucky; they now have no clothes, livestock, or shelter,” Sururu added.

Court documents indicate that Egerton University is involved in a legal dispute with approximately 650 members of Mosem Enterprise over the ownership of the property.

The court had restricted both parties from interfering with any activities on the farm until the land dispute is resolved.

However, on Monday, some members present on the land were forcefully removed by police officers.

Leonard Langat stated that the officers uprooted a potato plantation without any court order, insisting they had been sent by Egerton University.

“We asked the police to show us the court order justifying their actions to remove us from the farm, but they did not provide any documentation,” he noted.

Langat remarked that this was not the first attempt by the police to evict them, but the number of officers present on Monday was unprecedented.

“If the court ultimately decides that the land belongs to Egerton, we will leave. Until then, we will remain here,” he affirmed.

Alex Mibei condemned what he described as a heinous act that goes against cultural values, constitutional rights, and basic human decency.

He questioned why security agencies were used to destroy homes, food, crops, and livestock instead of protecting them.

Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru confirmed the incident, asserting that they were evicting people who were illegally occupying the land.

“I know you have spoken to people on the ground. Are there permanent structures? If this land belonged to those people, would they be constructing temporary structures?” Opuru said in a phone conversation.

He insisted that those on the land were armed with bows and arrows and raised questions about why the situation had escalated. “Would you accept a stranger living on your land?” Opuru questioned, failing to clarify the orders being used to justify the evictions.