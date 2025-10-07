×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Youths call on the Government to address challenges in applying for NYOTA Funds

By Irissheel Shanzu | Oct. 7, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing Lari constituents on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. [File, Standard]

Many young people in the pastoral and semi-arid regions of West Pokot County risk being excluded from the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project due to illiteracy, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and limited awareness.

The NYOTA Project, a five-year initiative funded by world bank, aims to tackle unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, and encourage savings among Kenyan youth.

However, many youths in remote areas have not applied for the funds due to a lack of awareness and low literacy levels.

Viola Lochale, a beneficiary from Suam who sells second-hand clothes, believes the program can transform the lives of young people amid insecurity.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She noted that some youths are hesitant to apply due to existing loans from the Hustler Fund and a lack of skills to complete the online application.

Lochale called for alternative application methods for uneducated youths and requested an increase in fund allocation, stating that many could use the grants to expand their businesses.

Rosalia Chesoit from Kapenguria Ward echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that better sensitisation is needed.

Some applicants expressed concern over age restrictions, saying the 18–29 requirement and a limit of 35 years for persons with disabilities exclude deserving candidates.

Principal Secretary for Public Works Joel Arumonyang acknowledged these challenges during a sensitisation meeting and announced the extension of the application deadline to October 12, 2025.

He emphasised the need for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that remote youths benefit from the program, which aims to empower thousands of young Kenyans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NYOTA programme William Ruto NYOTA Programme Hustler Fund World Bank Youth Empowermrnt
.

Latest Stories

History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved