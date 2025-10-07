Youths call on the Government to address challenges in applying for NYOTA Funds

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing Lari constituents on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. [File, Standard]

Many young people in the pastoral and semi-arid regions of West Pokot County risk being excluded from the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project due to illiteracy, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and limited awareness.

The NYOTA Project, a five-year initiative funded by world bank, aims to tackle unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, and encourage savings among Kenyan youth.

However, many youths in remote areas have not applied for the funds due to a lack of awareness and low literacy levels.

Viola Lochale, a beneficiary from Suam who sells second-hand clothes, believes the program can transform the lives of young people amid insecurity.

She noted that some youths are hesitant to apply due to existing loans from the Hustler Fund and a lack of skills to complete the online application.

Lochale called for alternative application methods for uneducated youths and requested an increase in fund allocation, stating that many could use the grants to expand their businesses.

Rosalia Chesoit from Kapenguria Ward echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that better sensitisation is needed.

Some applicants expressed concern over age restrictions, saying the 18–29 requirement and a limit of 35 years for persons with disabilities exclude deserving candidates.

Principal Secretary for Public Works Joel Arumonyang acknowledged these challenges during a sensitisation meeting and announced the extension of the application deadline to October 12, 2025.

He emphasised the need for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that remote youths benefit from the program, which aims to empower thousands of young Kenyans.