Gender CS decry rise in GBV, child abuse cases, promise swift action

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children’s Services Hanna Cheptumo in Parliament on April 14, 2025. [File, Standard]

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo has condemned the rising incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse in Kenya, calling the trend “an affront to our shared humanity and a direct violation of the Constitution of Kenya.”

During her official visit to Narok County, Cheptumo denounced a recent incident in Nkareta Ward, Narok Central Sub-County, where a young woman was abducted and assaulted by her relatives for choosing her own marital partner.

The Ministry's response comes after the primary suspect, Jackson Senchura Keiwua, was arraigned in a Narok court on Monday. Keiwua faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 293 of the Penal Code.

Court documents indicate that between April and September 23, 2025, Keiwua and others not yet before the court allegedly assaulted Millicent Semeita Rotiken and conspired to abduct her in the Imbenek Dapashi area of Nkareta Location, Narok Central Sub-County.

He is also accused of forcibly confining the victim in a locked house against her will.

“This young woman’s dignity and liberty were violated in the name of cultural control. Let us be clear—culture can never be used as an excuse for violence,” asserted CS Cheptumo.

Rotiken was reportedly attacked for asserting her right to choose whom to marry, even though her marriage to Keiwua is still considered valid under local cultural norms.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that such actions violate several constitutional rights, including Article 28 (right to human dignity), Article 29 (security of the person), Article 45 (family protection), and Article 11 (protection from harmful cultural practices).

Cheptumo also highlighted other recent incidents of GBV and child abuse that have shocked the nation.

In Bomet County, a man allegedly murdered his own son in front of the child's mother.

In Tana River County, another man is accused of burying his children alive in what investigators believe was an attempt to create online content.

“Children are not props for entertainment or online popularity; they are human beings with rights that must be safeguarded,” she emphasized.

The Cabinet Secretary reminded the public that Article 53 of the Constitution guarantees children the right to protection from abuse, neglect, and harmful practices, while Article 55 obligates the state to protect young people from exploitative or dangerous conditions.

During her visit to Narok, CS Cheptumo, accompanied by Principal Secretary Anne Wangombe, hosted a roundtable meeting with the county security team and local gender stakeholders to assess the GBV situation and develop a coordinated response.

Key resolutions from the meeting included: expediting investigations and prosecutions related to the assault case involving Millicent Semeita Rotiken, expanding psychosocial support services for GBV survivors, enhancing grassroots awareness on GBV, rejecting harmful cultural practices, and improving coordination between security agencies and gender-based service providers.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including Narok North MP Agnes Pareyio, County Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei, and County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating gender-based violence and the cultural practices that perpetuate it.

Referring to the current trends in GBV as a national crisis, Cheptumo urged all sectors of society—including religious institutions, elders, Nyumba Kumi groups, youth, men, and women—to take responsibility in ending violence and protecting the rights of all citizens.

“No one in our society is safe while such crimes persist. This is a national crisis, and it requires a national response,” she stated.

The Ministry announced that the Presidential Taskforce on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide has completed its work, and the government plans to urgently implement its recommendations.

These include scaling up survivor support services and infrastructure, strengthening inter-agency coordination, ensuring swift and impartial justice, holding perpetrators accountable, and enhancing community-based prevention strategies.

“We will work with all arms of government, civil society, and development partners to end this scourge. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done,” emphasised Cheptumo.

The CS made a passionate appeal to all Kenyans: “Do not look away. Protecting life, dignity, and the rights of women, men, and children is a shared duty. Together, we must end violence, uphold our Constitution, and build a safer, more just Kenya for all.”