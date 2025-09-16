×
Water Sector workers form first union

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Sep. 16, 2025
Kenya Union of Water and Sewerage members protest outside City Hall, Nairobi, opposing a bill seeking to transfer management of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company to the County Government. [File, Standard]

Workers in the water sector have finally formed a union to champion their rights and concerns after years without representation in a trade union.

On Monday, the Water Services Workers Union (WASWU) signed its first recognition agreement with Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company.

WASWU Secretary General Matilda Kimetto said that the union was registered in April after establishing a gap when handling issues related to workers in the sector.

Kimetto, accompanied by the WASWU Chairperson, Francis Makokha, and WASWU officials, signed a recognition agreement with Nakuru Water, calling for decent working conditions in the water sector.

“This is a historical step in strengthening social dialogue within the water sector. With the agreement, we will commence negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement,” she said.

She noted that the water sector has been faced with challenges ranging from delayed salaries but that a union in place will promote industrial harmony and support the delivery of safe and reliable water services to the people.

Kimetto said that workers were initially covered under different unions, making it difficult to express their grievances.

He stated that the water sector faces threats such as privatisation, casualisation, delayed salaries, political interference, statutory deduction, and the victimisation of unionised employees.

She said in Nakuru, over 70 workers will benefit from the union, targeting the 8,000 across both the private and public water sectors.

Makokha said the signing will help in addressing issues such as unrest across the water sector.

“We used to be in another union, which never helped us. We decided to form a union that has our interest at heart, that understands the challenges faced by workers in the water sector, and our performance,” Makokha said.

He explained that as an executive working with NAWASCO, he will work extra hard to enable other companies to emulate them.

He urged the workers' representatives to shy away from scandals and avoid behaviours that will undermine their positions, instead being a role model in sharing wisdom with the workers to understand their rights.

The stakeholder manager of NAWASCO, Joseph Githinji, said that the document will help in negotiating the wages with staff and the working conditions, among other employment terms.

“Signing this agreement will enable the staff to enjoy a collective bargaining agreement benefiting the company,” he added.

