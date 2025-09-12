Traders decry strict tobacco regulations, call for dialogue

Nakuru County small business owners have called on the Senate to stop over-regulating the Tobacco Control Bill 2024 and instead listen to their suggestions.

The Bill, sponsored by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, seeks to regulate the production, sale, advertisement, and smoking of nicotine products such as tobacco, nicotine pouches, and vapes.

The traders, led by Jane Zawadi, said that the Senate should address the bill amicably in a way that does not affect their business.

She alleged that the Senate has overregulated the tobacco business, which will hurt their small enterprise due to the introduction of the law, making them incur losses when the product is off the market.

“The introduction of the law will open a floodgate to illicit and counterfeit goods to the market, which are unregulated, which will be a blow to the tax collectors,” she said.

Zawadi alleged that the Bill seeks to criminalize tobacco sales, but will not only shut their enterprise down, but also affect the country's economy, leading to job loss.

She said that the industry is regulated following the Tobacco Control Act 2007, which has strict rules and instructions governing it.

“Our Senators must ask themselves whether, in passing these laws as they are, they are safeguarding the welfare of the people or making it harder for us businessmen to make ends meet,” she added.

Zawadi urged the senators to enhance public participation on the said Bill and consider amending it, as a way of balancing the health interests and the business community.

Human Rights Activist Laban Omusundi urged the sponsor of the bill to bring all the stakeholders together and collect views, not to ignore any recommendation.

He said that by doing so, it will open an avenue for people to express recommendations to allow business people to make money, not gagging them and shutting down their enterprises.

Omusundi encouraged the lawmakers to pass Bills that create employment and not repress.

He complained that the hurting clauses, such as advertising Tobacco, will affect businesses in getting consumers.

“This Bill can make people jobless, with the current economy, any Bill that passes through the two houses Senate and Parliament, should be creating employment and not repress,” he added.

He stated that laws should create an enabling environment, factoring in the health factor.