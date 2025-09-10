Tension high in Maella, Naivasha after three farmers are attacked and left for dead

Farmers from volatile area of Maella in Naivasha follow proceedings during a meeting called by the justice and legal committee of Nakuru County.[Antony Gitonga/Standard]

Tension is high in the clash-torn area of Maella, Naivasha, after three people were attacked by a group of herders while farming.

One of the men was left for dead and had to be transferred to KNH for specialised treatment after the herders slashed his head during the midday incident.

Following the incident in the area that in the past has recorded bloody clashes, security was intensified with calls for calm as police went for the suspects who are well known.

Trouble started on Tuesday when two men were attacked with crude weapons, and on Wednesday, the same group attacked a third man while farming before escaping towards Narok.

According to former Maella MCA Kariuki Mujing’a, the attacks had left area residents with fear as the attackers had not been arrested.

He noted that though the ownership of the vast Ng’ati farm was resolved years ago, the area had recorded bloody clashes from quarters that never agreed with the court ruling.

“One of the men who was attacked was left suffering from deep cuts on the head and was taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital before being transferred to KNH,” he said.

The vocal leader said that the attackers hailed from the neighbouring county and had in the past attacked residents farming near the boundary of Nakuru and Narok.

“Some of the attacks are meant to intimidate the farmers so that they can leave the farms, and we are asking the government to take the necessary action,” he said.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odong, however, downplayed the incident, terming it an isolated criminal case.

He said that the main suspect behind the attack was a former Chief who was recently released on bond by a court for a similar attack in the area.

“Three people were attacked and slashed in two different incidents, and the main suspect is an administrator who has since gone into hiding,” he said.

Odongo said that they would seek to have the suspect’s bond cancelled as one way of seeking a lasting solution to the attacks.

He called for patience and calm from area residents, adding that more officers had been dispatched to the area and a manhunt for the suspect was launched.

“The three victims are recuperating well in hospital, and it’s a matter of time before we catch up with the former Chief and arraign him in court,” he said.