×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Birthday celebration turns tragic as man drowns in Naivasha Spa

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 9, 2025
Olkaria Geothermal Spa. [File Standard]

A trip by friends to upcountry for a birthday celebration turned tragic when the man of the moment drowned in a private swimming pool in Naivasha.

Dennis Gitonga, 44, was pronounced dead at Naivasha sub-county hospital, where he was rushed to following the midday incident at Kengen’s Geothermal Spa in Olkaria.

Emotions ran high among his colleagues and relatives who had travelled with the deceased from Nairobi to mark his birthday as police moved in to investigate the case.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that they had launched investigations and opened an inquest file.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He said that they had recorded statements from Kengen officials and some of the friends who had accompanied the deceased to the spa.

“The family has been informed about the death, and in such a case, we shall seek an inquiry from the courts as part of the investigations,” he said.

According to a witness, Simon Kuria, the group of friends had arrived in the popular spa for a swim, but hours later, the deceased was found unconscious.

He told how the friends started a resuscitation exercise as medics from Kengen joined in before he was transferred to hospital using the company’s ambulance.

“Some of the friends joined him in the ambulance, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival at the sub-county hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man took his life in Naivasha as cases of suicide around the lakeside town continued to rise.

This brought to five the number of people who have committed suicide in the last two weeks, with family disputes, depression and use of drugs blamed for the cases.

The body of the man who was working as a casual labourer was found hanging in his house near Naivasha Boarding Primary by a kin before police were called in.

According to the DCIO, the deceased had fallen out with his wife and travelled upcountry before returning over the weekend so that they could resolve their differences.

“The wife who works in one of the flower farms was not around when the incident occurred, and the body has been picked up, and investigations into the incident kicked off,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Naivasha Drowning Naivasha Birthday Tragedy Geothermal Spa Olkaria Drowning Cases
.

Latest Stories

Moi University woes reflect years of State neglect of higher education
Moi University woes reflect years of State neglect of higher education
Opinion
By Ndaloh Agumba
49 secs ago
How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
Opinion
By Hewete Haileselassie
25 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
By Noel Nabiswa 40 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
By David Odongo 45 mins ago
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 45 mins ago
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
By Brian Ngugi 45 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved