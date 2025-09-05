Hope restored for needy learners at Belgut Starehe Centers

Main entrance to Starehe Girls Centre. [File, Standard]

When Eveline Chebet, a Form Two student at Belgut Starehe Girls Centre, walked back to school this term, she did so with renewed hope.

Just months ago, her dream of continuing with her education was hanging by a thread due to unpaid school fees.

Today, Chebet and dozens of her classmates are assured of completing their studies, thanks to the Belgut Marathon which raised Sh42 million to support needy learners.

“I now have realistic hopes of completing secondary school. When I scored 384 marks in KCPE two years ago, my parents couldn’t afford to raise the fees to join Form One—it was a nightmare,” Chebet said.

She added, “But with my school fees now paid through the Belgut MP’s initiative, I have a chance to finish my education and aim for an A in my KCSE.”

At least 84 students at Belgut Starehe Girls Centre have resumed studies under full scholarships, while dozens more at Belgut Starehe Boys Centre are also benefiting from the funds.

Belgut Starehe Girls Principal Roselyn Chepkwony described the initiative as more than just financial relief.

“Besides student sponsorship, part of the funds will be used to construct a multipurpose hall and dormitories in both schools. The learners now have peace of mind knowing their fees have been paid, allowing them to focus fully on their education,” she said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, the brain behind Belgut marathon, said the event—now in its second edition—was designed to merge athletics with education.

“The race to support orphans in Belgut Starehe Girls and Boys Centres is a noble cause that opens academic doors for students who would otherwise be left behind,” he said.

The marathon received high-profile support, with President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu each donating Sh3 million. Their contributions, alongside support from other leaders and well-wishers, made the event one of the region’s biggest community-driven education fundraisers.

Koech further revealed that construction of a 600-capacity dormitory at Belgut Starehe Girls has already resumed and is set for completion within three months.

“We want to expand infrastructure in both schools to accommodate the growing number of needy students from next year,” he added.

Koech argued that for students like Chebet the impact is already profound.

“Chebet and other beneficiaries of Belgut Marathon can now look forward to uninterrupted studies, brighter futures, and the assurance that their community is running alongside them—not just on the marathon track, but in life,” he said.

