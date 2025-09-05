After 40 years, Bondeni finally reaches milestone surgery

Expectant women being admitted at the Bondeni maternity ward in Bondeni Nakuru county on 9th March 2017. [File, Standard]

Bondeni Level Four Hospital has marked a historical turn after successfully conducting its first-ever Caesarean Section (CS) surgery, a service that had remained elusive since the hospital’s establishment more than five decades ago.

For a theatre built in 1985 but left idle due to a web of technical and institutional bottlenecks, this moment represents not just a medical breakthrough but a reclamation of history.

The milestone was achieved under the hands of Chief Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist, Dr John Murima, who performed the first procedure, officially inaugurating the facility’s theatre after nearly 40 years of dormancy.

Within hours, a second successful CS was carried out, cementing the theatre’s full operational status and demonstrating that Bondeni is now ready to handle surgical obstetric emergencies.

The first surgery was not only symbolic but life-saving.

A young mother, whose delivery required urgent intervention, became the first patient to benefit from the long-awaited service.

With a skilled team of obstetricians, anaesthetists, and theatre nurses supporting Dr. Murima, the procedure proceeded smoothly.

Moments later, the healthy cry of a newborn filled the room, drawing smiles and relief from the team.

For the mother, the theatre’s operationalization meant safety and care closer to home; for the staff, it was the beginning of a new era.

According to the County Director for Medical Services, Dr. Daniel Wainaina, the idea of equipping Bondeni with a functional theatre was conceived in the early 1980s.

“Dr. Douglas Ngotho, a gynaecologist in the municipality at the time, was consulted on the details, and the structure was eventually completed in 1985,” Dr Wainaina recalls.

However, the optimism was short-lived.

The theatre, though built, was never equipped and thus never operationalized.

A shortage of medical officers and anaesthetists in the then municipal setup compounded the challenge.

“Even when officers were sent for specialized education in the early 2000s, many never returned, succumbing to the brain drain of the time,” he adds.

The 2000s brought new ambitions to expand Bondeni into a modern complex, a project that was to be sponsored by Bishop Eddie Long.

But the plans never materialized, leaving behind only a stalled foundation and further delaying the theatre’s use.

Its proximity, a mere two kilometers from the Nakuru County Referral Hospital, then Provincial General Hospital (PGH), also saw priority tilt toward the larger facility.

The narrative shifted in the late 2000s when Dr. Murima became the Medical Superintendent at the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital).

He spearheaded the operationalization of a stand-alone maternity theatre there, a bold step that transformed the hospital into the facility of choice for mothers seeking safe delivery.

This success, however, cast an even longer shadow over Bondeni, whose theatre continued to gather dust.

Fast forward to the post-devolution era, where Bondeni has been elevated to a Sub-County Referral Hospital, Level Four. Under Governor Susan Kihika’s leadership, long-standing gaps have begun to close, with strategic investments ensuring that critical services reach communities where they are most needed.

The theatre was finally equipped, staffed, and commissioned, setting the stage for the historic milestone witnessed this today.

Bondeni has consistently managed close to 100 deliveries every month.

With the availability of Caesarean Section services, the hospital’s capacity is now significantly enhanced, easing pressure on Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital and reducing delays for mothers in need of urgent surgical care.

More importantly, the procedures are fully covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), allowing mothers to access safe, life-saving surgeries without financial strain.

“The significance of this moment cannot be overstated. For mothers from Bondeni, Kivumbini, Manyani, Lakeview, Freehold, and other neighboring areas, the operationalization of the theatre is more than a health service — it is a promise that Governor Kihika has fulfilled after decades of waiting,” said Roselyn Mungai, County Executive Committee Member for Health, speaking at the hospital today as the first surgery was underway.

As Bondeni Level Four Hospital writes this new chapter, the story of its theatre stands as a powerful reminder that while history can be delayed, it cannot be denied."

