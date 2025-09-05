Crackdown in Trans Nzoia nets 46 suspects as 57 ordered to surrender

Unrecognizable person wearing a hood. (Courtesy/iStock)

Security agencies in Trans Nzoia County have intensified a crackdown on criminal gangs after 46 suspected members were arrested, with authorities ordering 57 others still at large to surrender immediately.

County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects are interrogated before being arraigned in court.

Oyagi also issued a stern warning to politicians who believed in financing the gangs, declaring that the government would not hesitate to act against them.

“The government will not spare anyone, including politicians who are suspected of funding these gangs to destabilise peace. The DCI is conducting thorough investigations, tracking communication networks and mobile money transactions linked to the suspects,” Oyagi said during a security meeting in Lukhuna - Mitume.

Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Josphat Ndung'u assured that witnesses willing to testify against the gangs will be fully protected.

Ndung'u revealed that his office has already engaged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to ensure suspects are denied bail once arraigned.

“We want to assure the public that witnesses will be safe. We are also working closely with the ODPP to ensure these gangs are not released back into society through bail applications,” Ndung'u stated.

On his part, Trans Nzoia Deputy Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) John Kanda urged the 57 suspects still on the run to surrender voluntarily.

“It does not matter whether it is day or night; they should present themselves to security agencies. If they fail, we will go for them wherever they are,” Kanda warned.

County Police Commander Moses Mutisia echoed the tough stance, vowing that Kenya would not be overrun by gangs like in Haiti.

“We will not allow this country to be ruled by criminals. These gangs will be dealt with firmly, within the confines of the law. The arm of the government is long, and every reckless race eventually meets its end,” Mutisia said.

Residents of Lukhuna have also raised concerns, alleging that the gangs are being supported by local politicians. Anthony Masika, a resident, claimed that gang members were sworn in at a forest on the outskirts of Kitale.

“These youths are initiated into gangs through oaths, and then unleashed on the community. They rob people of their phones and demand M-Pesa passwords while holding knives to their throats,” Masika revealed.

Another resident, businessman Elisha Kalai, appealed to parents to take responsibility in guiding their children away from crime.

“Parents must talk to their children. Life is sacred, and no human being has the right to take another’s life,” Kalai said.

The security crackdown comes amid growing fears that criminal gangs are gaining ground in Trans Nzoia, threatening the safety and stability of the county.