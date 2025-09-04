×
Police crackdown on criminal gangs in Nairobi and Malindi

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 4, 2025
Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Sedah addressing the media on a major intelligence-led operation on 23,May,2025. [Jenipher Wachie,Standard]

At least 80 suspects have been arrested in Nairobi following a police crackdown on violent robberies that have unsettled city residents.

The operation, launched on Wednesday, is targeting youthful gangs accused of ambushing pedestrians and matatu passengers in the Central Business District.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda confirmed the arrests, saying the joint exercise with Nairobi County would continue until the gangs are neutralised.

“It is under control. The teams have so far nabbed 80 suspects who are under interrogation. We have sent more units, including those from the county government, to reinforce the operation,” Seda said.

The move followed public outrage after videos circulated online showing victims being harassed, robbed, and in some cases threatened with human waste by street gangs.

Residents said the groups, often posing as street children or content creators with small cameras, have been trailing targets from hotspots such as the Hilton roundabout, Tom Mboya Street, and Moi Avenue.

Popular TikTok personality Mjaka Mfine raised the alarm in a viral video, warning: “They are back! The thieves who smear human faeces onto people are back. They are operating all across Nairobi City. You need to watch out.”

One woman described narrowly escaping an attack along Moi Avenue at night after realising she was being followed.

“I was so shaken. I quickly found a safe spot and called an Uber. The driver told me this has become common and that even a night guard at Galitos was recently stabbed while protecting a customer,” she said.

Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria said the city had moved to act after weeks of public outcry.

“We will not allow criminal elements to terrorise our people,” he said.

In Malindi, police arrested eight suspected members of the ‘Team Nati Dread’ gang, recovering pangas, stolen phones, and jewellery during a raid in Maweni.

The National Police Service has pledged to sustain similar crackdowns nationwide.

“Let anyone who is affected report the issue for us to take action. We are here for you,” Seda urged.

