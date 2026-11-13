No! Cetirizine is not vaginal tightening remedy

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A social media trend encouraging women to use allergy medication as a vaginal tightening remedy has prompted a warning from Kenya’s health authorities, who say the practice is unsafe, unproven and potentially harmful. [Istock Photos]

A social media trend encouraging women to use allergy medication as a vaginal tightening remedy has prompted a warning from Kenya’s health authorities, who say the practice is unsafe, unproven and potentially harmful.

The trend, which has circulated across various online platforms, falsely claims that inserting Cetirizine tablets into the vagina can cause dryness and tighten vaginal tissues.

However, there is no scientific evidence that the medicine can achieve either effect.

In a safety advisory, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) warned against the practice, clarifying that Cetirizine is an antihistamine used to relieve allergy symptoms, including allergic rhinitis and urticaria.

The board said the medicine is intended for oral use and should only be taken as directed by a qualified healthcare professional.

“Cetirizine is not approved for vaginal use or tightening, and there is no established scientific evidence supporting its use for this purpose,” the board said in a statement signed by its CEO, Dr Ahmed I Mohamed.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has also dismissed the claims, explaining that reduced vaginal lubrication does not strengthen muscles or alter vaginal anatomy.

“Dryness is not tightness,” the society said, warning that reduced lubrication may increase friction, discomfort and the risk of tissue injury.

According to the PSK, Cetirizine tablets are formulated to be swallowed. Their ingredients have not been tested for safety when placed in direct contact with delicate vaginal tissue, making their insertion medically inappropriate.

The PPB warned that using products not intended for vaginal application could disrupt the vagina’s natural protective environment and increase the risk of infection.

The regulator also cautioned against taking more than the recommended dose of Cetirizine. An overdose can cause excessive sleepiness, dizziness, tiredness, restlessness, confusion, shaking, a rapid heartbeat and difficulty passing urine.

A history of viral bedroom hacks

This is not the first time an intimacy-related trend has gained traction online, sparking debate about women’s efforts to improve their sexual experiences.

In the past, okra water, energy drinks and tropical sweets have all featured in viral claims about boosting sexual energy, desire and comfort.

People have frequently shared these supposed remedies on TikTok and local online forums, presenting them as simple ways to improve intimacy. However, most are based on internet folklore rather than scientific evidence.

Energy drinks, for instance, are sometimes promoted as a way to remain alert and last longer during sex. In reality, their caffeine, sugar and ingredients, such as taurine may temporarily increase alertness but do not directly improve sexual performance.

She explains that reducing natural vaginal lubrication can increase friction during intercourse, potentially resulting in painful sex (dyspareunia), epithelial tearing and vaginal abrasions. [Getty Images]

Excessive caffeine and sugar consumption can instead cause anxiety, a rapid heartbeat and jitters, potentially making intimacy less comfortable.

Similarly, okra water, made by soaking sliced okra in water overnight, is widely claimed online to increase vaginal lubrication and sensitivity.

Although okra contains fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, magnesium and antioxidants, drinking its water does not physically lubricate the vagina. Its slippery texture does not translate into increased lubrication of the reproductive tract. Excessive consumption may also cause bloating or stomach discomfort because of its high fibre content.

Tropical sweets, meanwhile, are primarily intended to freshen breath and provide a cooling sensation.

Claims that they increase sexual desire or create heightened sensations during kissing and oral intimacy remain largely anecdotal.

Commenting on the latest trend, Dr Raphael Machora of Raveline Medical dismissed claims that Cetirizine could tighten the vagina, reiterating that the practice is neither scientifically supported nor approved.

Canadian gynaecologist Dr Jen Gunter has also warned against inserting oral antihistamines into the vagina, citing the potential for irritation, tissue trauma and micro-tears.

She explains that reducing natural vaginal lubrication can increase friction during intercourse, potentially resulting in painful sex (dyspareunia), epithelial tearing and vaginal abrasions.

Such injuries can compromise the vaginal wall’s protective barrier, leaving delicate tissue more vulnerable to infection.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga has also raised concerns, warning that online discussions, even when presented as jokes, could encourage people to misuse medicines.

“I saw people discussing this medicine in a manner that is like a joke, but this also influences some sections of the public to misuse products and medicine,” Oluga said.

Concerns over medicine supply

The trend has also raised concerns over Cetirizine availability, following reports of increased demand and panic buying in some parts of the country.

In response, the Ministry of Health plans to introduce a track-and-trace system to monitor the medicine’s movement from manufacturers to pharmacies and other points of sale. The system will help identify unusual purchasing patterns, prevent shortages and curb potential misuse without restricting access for patients who need allergy treatment.

PPB Director of Pharmacy Practice Dr Wilfred Ochieng’ said the medicine is proven to relieve allergic reactions but has no scientific evidence supporting its use for vaginal tightening.

He noted that inadequate vaginal lubrication can cause friction, soreness and small tissue tears during intercourse, potentially increasing the risk of infection.

The PPB has urged women with vaginal health concerns to seek professional medical advice rather than rely on unverified social media claims.

The PSK has also advised anyone who has tried the practice to stop and seek medical attention if they experience pain, bleeding, burning, itching, unusual discharge or fever.

The public has also been encouraged to report suspected medicine-related side effects through the PPB’s online pharmacovigilance portal, mPvERS mobile application, email or telephone.

Health authorities have reiterated that viral trends should never replace professional medical advice.

“Trending or getting viral does not substitute scientific evidence by people who are qualified to provide that kind of evidence,” Dr Ochieng’ said.