Support intersex children, parents told

Members of the Intersex community during in a procession to commemorate their day at Ngang Kajiado County on Oct 26, 2025. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Parents across the country have been urged to support intersex children instead of hiding them.

Speaking during the Commemoration of Intersex Awareness Day on Saturday, Kajiado North Deputy County Commissioner Yusuf Mohamed said hiding such children would block them from realising their potential as many are cognitively sound.

''As we commemorate Intersex Persons Day, we gather to affirm one powerful truth: that every person, regardless of sex characteristics, deserves to live with dignity, love, and equal opportunity.

The administrator said Kenya has made significant strides in recognising the rights and realities of intersex persons.

''From data inclusion in national surveys to policy dialogues, we are slowly unlearning harmful myths and building understanding, however but we also know that intersex children continue to face stigma, discrimination, and at times, painful violations of their bodily autonomy'' noted the DCC.

He said as duty bearers, parents, educators, and leaders, we must remember that intersex children are children first, and are entitled with protection from unnecessary medical procedures, access to education without bullying or exclusion, registration and documentation that reflect their identity with dignity, and above all, love and acceptance from family and society.

''Inclusion begins in our homes, in our schools, in our clinics, and in our communities, let’s raise awareness among parents and guardians to support rather than conceal their intersex children, let’s equip health workers with the right information and compassion'' he added.

He urged parents to be champions of understanding by ending the silence, stigma, and also speak up whenever they notice discrimination.

''As we celebrate Intersex Persons Day, may we walk forward together one step, one conversation, and one act of kindness at a time toward a Kenya where every child can proudly say i belong here'' said the Administrator

Intersex Awareness Day is an international day of grass-roots action to end shame, secrecy and unwanted genital cosmetic surgeries on intersex children.

The day also provides an opportunity for reflection and political action between October 26 and November 8, intersex organizations bring attention to the challenges intersex individuals face, culminating in the Intersex Day of Remembrance.