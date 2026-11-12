Buxton contractor clarifies on project status ahead of December handover

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The clarification further comes a day after a dispute over the multibillion-shilling Buxton Point housing project turned violent after county officials were allegedly attacked. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Buxton Housing project contractor has said he is committed to fulfilling all contractual and community obligations under the Buxton Point Development Charter ahead of the December handover.

While clarifying concerns raised by Mombasa County Government, the contractor, GulfCap Real Estate, said they had complied with all the recent enforcement notices and public statements from the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

The clarification comes at a pivotal moment for the landmark public-private partnership, as the developer prepares to hand over completed residential units to 492 homeowners next month.

The milestone builds on the 584 homes already delivered under the award-winning urban regeneration project.

The clarification further comes a day after a dispute over the multibillion-shilling Buxton Point housing project turned violent after county officials were allegedly attacked while enforcing a government order suspending construction over outstanding contractual obligations.

The confrontation came a day after County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Mohamed Hussein ordered GulfCap Real Estate to halt all construction activities pending the resolution of disputes involving the county government and hundreds of former Buxton Estate residents.

But while addressing the concerns surrounding community social amenities, GulfCap, in a statement, confirmed that the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) facility has already been built on-site according to approved architectural and planning specifications.

The statement noted that currently, the project management team is using the building temporarily while Phase 2 construction is underway.

The contractor further said that because Buxton Point remains an active construction zone, opening the school to children before statutory closure and site safety requirements are met would create avoidable safety and liability risks.

“The ECDE centre will be formally commissioned and handed over as part of the designated project handover schedule,” the statement read.

It said that beyond the ECDE centre, the development features a wide array of completed recreational and green infrastructure. Residents already have access to centrally located children’s playgrounds, landscaped gardens, and accessible communal spaces, alongside sports and leisure amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, gymnasium, basketball court, football pitch, and youth development academies.

The project has also invested heavily in sustainable upgrades, including an on-site wastewater treatment plant, improved sewer networks, solar-powered lighting and water heating, and over 2,000 indigenous trees. The clarification further comes a day after a dispute over the multibillion-shilling Buxton Point housing project turned violent after county officials were allegedly attacked. [Robert Menza, Standard]

About honouring the county’s 10 per cent housing entitlement, GulfCap said entitlement for the development's residential and commercial spaces, an allocation estimated at roughly 180 units across the master plan, is firmly embedded in the project’s contractual framework and will be delivered in line with agreed sectional handover and project completion milestones.

Emphasising the need for proper financing and legal procedures to ensure an accountable transfer of assets, GulfCap stated it remains open to constructive dialogue with the County Government to implement these commitments transparently.

“Positioned as more than just an affordable housing initiative, Buxton Point has served as a major economic catalyst for Mombasa’s workforce and local businesses. To date, the project has generated 3,106 direct jobs across construction, operations, and management, as well as 15,000 indirect jobs and livelihood opportunities through local contractors, suppliers, and surrounding businesses,” the statement noted.

As work progresses on the remaining phases, GulfCap stated its immediate focus remains the smooth handover to the 492 incoming homeowners while continuing to deliver on its broader vision for an integrated, sustainable neighbourhood in Mombasa's urban core.