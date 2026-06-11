Why you lost that underground tank after huge investments

Residents check on water draining into a tank at an improvised equipment used in trapping steam from geysers at Eburru village in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Charles Mihuga lives on an eighth-acre piece of land in Nakuru County, where he's been a proud homeowner.

Because of the minimal compound space, he opted for an underground water tank, which he found to be a great investment idea over a decade ago.