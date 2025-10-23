Nanyuki attracts new investors as land prices go up four-fold

More investors are trooping to Nanyuki to secure plots of land for the construction of rental plots, as the Ministry of Housing plans for the second phase of the affordable housing programme.[Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

In Nanyuki town, the demand for rental houses is on the rise following increased investments and agricultural farming opportunities.

With the influx of investors, the price of the land escalated, with an acre fetching above Sh1.2 million, up from Sh300,000 five years ago.

Jane Mukami, a resident of Majengo, says the presence of the investors has increased employment opportunities. “We appreciate the growth of the town as there are more opportunities,” said Mukami.

Golden Greens Properties Ltd Director Bernard Karanja says the number of investors eyeing land in areas around Nanyuki town has been on the rise for the past three years. Mr Karanja says the investors prefer areas surrounding Nanyuki Municipality, while others opt for Matanya near the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

“We have sold more than 1,000 plots within Nanyuki, and presently, the land for sale is available in Nturukuma, Silver Spring, Nanyuki Airstrip Phase 5, Mountain View, among others,” said Karanja.

Prevailing security

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli said the locality has turned to attract hundreds of investors, with hotels being established owing to the prevailing security.

Mr Muli adds that improved security around Nanyuki, coordinated by the local OCS Michael Ndirangu and other security officers, has assisted the influx of the settlers. “Nanyuki has more upcoming buildings owing to the improved security,” said Muli, adding that more investors are moving to areas in Umande ward. Three weeks ago, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and Laikipia MP Jane Kagiri toured the Nanyuki Affordable Housing Programme, where they announced the second phase would start.

“This is one of the key government projects that will provide the residents with decent housing,” said Mariru. Karanja says Nanyuki, lying along the Equator line since 2007, has attracted hundreds of investors owing to improved security and a reliable water supply.

Salome Ngunjiri said she settled in Nanyuki three years ago in the Jua Kali area after she could not afford a piece of land in Kitengela in Kajiado County. She has opened an eatery in the Thingithu area employing six people. “I am happy that with Sh400,000, I managed to buy a piece of land through a land agent, after I could not have managed to access one in Kajiado at the same price,” said Ms Ngunjiri.

Laikipia Finance Chief Officer Daniel Ngumi said the growth of Nanyuki and Rumuruti is associated with land buying. Ngumi said the county now generates more revenue from the investors than what was raised five years ago. “Laikipia has expansive land for investment that can accommodate investors,” said Ngumi.

Businessman Francis Ngothi wants devolved units to reduce levies charged to the businesses, as the majority are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. “The license charges are high and punitive as some eateries are closing due to production costs,” said Ngothi.