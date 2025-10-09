New markets in Mt Kenya region near completion

A section of the economic stimulus programme market under construction. The programme is designed to transform the rural areas. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

More than 49 modern markets under construction across the five counties under the Economic Stimulus Programmes (ESP) in the Mt Kenya region are nearing completion.

The project, implemented by the Housing and Urban Planning department, is located near the Affordable Housing Programme units.

Murang’a has 21 markets under construction, while Nyeri has 10, where Karatina, Narumoro, and Field Marshal Kirima are 95, 96, and 94 per cent complete. Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says the markets will offer huge relief to traders who have been facing hardships for decades. “The community is the area where the markets have been established during the public participation meetings asked for the projects, as part of the economic aspects,” said Hinga.

The traders, through their associations, yearn to occupy the stalls once completed.

Charles Mwaura, a resident of Kigumo, says the locals are waiting for the completion of the Kangari Modern Market, which is among the pioneer facilities started by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“The market was designed to host hundreds of traders ending days of operating in the hardships, among them rain and muddy surroundings,” said Mwaura. In Kangema constituency, the local MP Peter Kihungi says Karugia market near the Michuki National Polytechnic is at 74 per cent complete. “The construction of Gakira market in Kangema town started months ago, offering employment to the local people,” said Kihungi.

Modern facility

Mwangi Njagi, a potato dealer in Nanyuki open market, called for urgent completion of the modern facility to save the traders and their customers who walk in the rain and hot sun.

“Presently, we are shivering due to the cold and wet environment, and want the project completed to give us a safe environment to operate in,” said Njagi. Mary Wakini, a resident of Umande ward, says completion of the market will attract more traders as the open space remains congested.

“We appreciate the new market structure that will end the congestion of both traders and their customers,” said Wakini.

According to the Housing director in charge of Mt Kenya Albert Gakuru, the Kangari project is 95 per cent complete, and once operational, it will offer a big relief to the traders and their customers

“The markets are in strategic positions, where the residents from the affordable housing units and the villages will easily access the produce,” said Gakuru.