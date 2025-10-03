Real estate developer feted for sustainable living solutions

Megna Homes CEO Ahmed Badawy receives an award from Lamu Governor Issa Timamy after the developer was recognised by the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) for its commitment to sustainable housing solutions in Mtopanga, Mombasa. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

A Mombasa based developer has recognised for its commitment to sustainable living solutions in real estate development.

Megna Homes bagged the Dennis Quansah Green Buildings Award in the residential category during the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) Annual Conference 2025 held in Nairobi.

KGBS renamed its Green Buildings category the Dennis Quansah Green Building Award in honor of Dennis Quansah, the late Programs Lead for the IFC Green Building Market Transformation Program in Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana, recognising his contribution to advancing the green building movement in Africa.

Speaking during the award ceremony dubbed “A Taste of Lamu” at Emara Ole Sereni, KGBS CEO Nasra Nanda expressed his gratitude, saying the award seeks to recognise outstanding achievements and innovative contributions to sustainable and environmentally responsible building practices.

He said, “We honour individuals or organisations that have made a significant impact in promoting green building and reducing environmental footprint in the built environment.”

His sentiments were echoed by Megna Homes CEO Ahmed Badawy who said the recognition by KGBS reinforces its commitment to designing developments that not only meet housing needs but also respect the environment. I want to sincerely thank KGBS for acknowledging our efforts in promoting sustainable living.

A general view of some of the residential houses constructed by Megna Homes. [Courtesy]

The award ceremony was graced by Chair of Council of Governors who is also the governor of Wajir Ahmed Abdillahi, Issa Timamy (Lamu) and their Garissa counterpart Nadhif Jama.

The award comes just a month after Megna Homes became the first developer from Mombasa to achieve EDGE certification, following its sustainable design choices for its flagship Santana project in Mtopanga, next to Bamburi.

The Santana project has been celebrated for its outstanding performance in three key areas: energy efficiency, water savings, and reduced embodied energy in materials.

Spanning 12 acres, the development features 816 residential units and 64 commercial spaces, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a swimming pool, jogging track, fitness centre, football pitch, landscaped green spaces, ample parking, and a community centre.

The project also integrates a police post and enhanced infrastructure such as upgraded roads and drainage systems.

Mr Badawy said sustainability is not just a feature in the projects but a traditional way of how to do things.

“Our goal on every project is to provide modern housing that fosters community living while reducing environmental impact. We see this as our contribution to a greener, more resilient Kenya,” he said.

In July, Megna Homes made history by becoming the first real estate developer in Mombasa to receive the prestigious Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification, marking a significant leap in sustainable housing in Kenya’s coastal region.

The project stood out for its cutting-edge design and resource-efficient features, earning it recognition from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member.