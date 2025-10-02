×
Annual built environment professionals convention kicks off in Kisumu

By James Wanzala | Oct. 2, 2025

This year’s annual built environment professionals convention kicked off in Kisumu on Wednesday.

The four-day forum is aimed at addressing Kenya’s pressing urban development challenges.

It brings together architects, urban planners, engineers, quantity surveyors and policymakers to deliberate on the theme, “From Plans to Reality: Delivering Effective Urban Systems.”

Set against a backdrop of rapid urbanisation and increasing climate pressures, the convention aims to move beyond theoretical discussions to forge actionable strategies for creating resilient, inclusive, and innovative cities.

The discourse will be structured around four critical sub-themes: from plans to reality: examining the data, policy, and financial frameworks required to execute impactful urban development projects.

Two will be designing Space for Life: Focusing on human-centred design to create safe, inclusive, and high-quality homes, workplaces, and public spaces.

Three will be building Climate-Resilient Cities: Advancing sustainable transformation through green infrastructure, disaster resilience, and climate adaptation.

Finally, it will be driving Urban Innovation: Fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration to pioneer next-generation urban solutions tailored for the Kenyan context. “Kenya is at a pivotal moment in its urban journey. Our cities are engines of economic growth, but they face immense challenges related to infrastructure, housing, and environmental sustainability,” said Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) President George Ndege.

“This convention is a call to action for the entire built environment sector to collaboratively forge solutions that translate ambitious plans into a tangible, high-quality reality for all citizens. We are delighted to have Crown Paints join us in this crucial endeavour, a partnership that signifies a shared commitment to excellence and sustainability.”

The convention is expected to draw leading experts from across East Africa and will feature keynote addresses, technical papers, and policy roundtables aimed at shaping the future of Kenya’s built environment. 

