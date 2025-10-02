×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Saccos losing share of loans for land and housing

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 2, 2025

The market share of loans borrowed by Sacco members for land and housing purposes is shrinking, even as the sector still holds the highest proportion of credit advances.

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) 2024 industry report shows that the loans disbursed under the land and housing sector stood at Sh137.1 billion in 2024 compared to Sh126.1 billion in 2023.

The report shows that last year’s figures made up 25.26 per cent of the total credit and advances issued by regulated Saccos. This is a drop from 27.39 per cent in 2023. Sasra, while noting that the highest proportion of loans issued by regulated Saccos was to lands and housing, pointed out a gradual drop over the years of the sector’s market share.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“It is noteworthy that although the proportion of loans and credit advances issued by regulated Saccos towards land and housing sectors remained the highest and most dominant, the same has been on a downward trajectory from a market share of 33.24 per cent in 2022 to 26.97 per cent in 2023 and 25.26 per cent in 2024,” the report says.

Of the Sh137.1 billion advanced, Sh67.33 billion was earmarked for housing purchase or construction, while the rest, Sh69.79 billion, was for buying land.

“The increase in the funding by regulated Saccos towards land and housing sectors is consistent with the findings of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey, 2025, which reported that Saccos made the highest financing arrangements towards the real estate market at 31.8 per cent,” the report says. The KNBS report shows cooperatives and Saccos are the go-to financial institutions for housing and land financing needs at 31.8 per cent followed by housing finance institutions (22.7 per cent), microfinance institutions (13.6 per cent), self help groups or chamas (9.1 per cent), family and friends (4.6 per cent), and employer scheme (4.6 per cent).

Land and housing seem to be losing their market share to agriculture, which gobbled up Sh108.8 billion in 2024 from Sh76.91 billion in 2023.

“The proportion of loans and credit advances issued towards the agricultural sectors of the economy has been on an upward trajectory, albeit with marginal increases from 13.76 per cent in 2022 to 16.96 per cent in 2023 and 20.05 per cent in 2024 probably buoyed by the good weather patterns over the last two years as well as government interventions through subsidies,” the report says.

Education also grew from Sh94.54 billion in 2023 to Sh119.49 billion in 2024.

Of the Sh137.1 billion advanced for land and housing, Sh110.47 billion was extended by deposit-taking Saccos (DT-Saccos) and Sh26.65 billion by non-withdrawable deposit-taking Saccos (NWDT-Saccos).

In the period, while the amounts for land and housing purposes advanced by DT-Saccos were an increase from Sh95.20 billion in 2023, the advances by NWDT–Saccos in the same period were a drop from Sh28.98 billion in 2023.

According to the report, the total amount of loans advanced by regulated Saccos in 2024 stood at Sh542.75 billion from Sh460.47 billion in 2023.

Land, housing, and agriculture are among the eight sectors that the 355 regulated Saccos extended credit to.

Others included consumption and social services (Sh48.90 billion), finance, investment and insurance (Sh35.26 billion), human health (Sh10.85 billion), education (Sh119.49 billion), manufacturing and servicing industries (Sh19.20 billion), and trade (Sh63.14 billion). 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sacco Loans Sasra Land And Housing NWDT-Saccos
.

Latest Stories

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved