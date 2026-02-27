×
Arsenal face Chelsea title test, troubled Spurs in spotlight

By AFP | Feb. 27, 2026
Chelsea's midfielder Estevao is fouled by Arsenal's defenders Piero Hincapie and Gabriel Magalhaes (R) during the English League Cup semi final second leg, at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 3, 2026. [Adrian Dennis / AFP]

Premier League leaders Arsenal face a title test from London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester City can keep the pressure on Arsenal with a win at Leeds, while troubled Tottenham cannot afford another damaging defeat.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Players meeting sparked Arsenal revival

Arsenal revitalised their flagging title bid thanks to a meeting between the players prior to their vital 4-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze both scored twice in a north London derby rout that came just four days after Arsenal were stunned by a 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Wolves.

The dropped points at Molineux led to questions about Arsenal's ability to cope with the title tension and Mikel Arteta's squad responded by thrashing out their issues in crunch talks.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said the players spoke to each other in a "firm" way, leading to a cathartic victory at Tottenham that reestablished an five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

"It's important sometimes just to say what you feel and to let it all out in the group," Gyokeres said ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Emirates Stadium.

"Most of us spoke. Everyone can recognise how different people feel in the moment and you get a better understanding of the feeling.

"If you're not honest, I think it's hard to improve. It was a good chat and now we're going to prepare for a big game against Chelsea."

Defiant Man City vow to keep fighting

Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal that Manchester City will "never give up" as they chase the seventh Premier League title of his glittering reign.

Guardiola's side won 2-1 against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium last weekend to keep the destiny of the title in their hands.

Although Arsenal are five points ahead, City have a game in hand and host the Gunners in April.

If City win their last 11 matches they guaranteed to win the title no matter what Arsenal do in their remaining 10 games.

"When I was at Spurs and we drew 2-2 someone said why don't we drop the Premier League and focus on the cups. I said, 'No, why? Let's go, let's try'," Guardiola said before City's trip to Leeds on Saturday.

"Many things are going to happen. Never give up. Ten or 11 games is a lot of games in the Premier League."

Tudor adamant Spurs can survive

Facing the grim prospect of crashing into the second tier for the first time since 1977-78, Tottenham desperately need to slow their plunge towards the Championship by winning at Fulham on Sunday.

Igor Tudor's first game as interim boss ended in a chastening 4-1 defeat against arch-rivals Arsenal, leaving Tottenham perilously poised just four points above the relegation zone.

Tottenham have 11 games to save themselves from humiliation, but Tudor is hampered by a lengthy injury list and a confidence crisis triggered by the team's nine-match winless run.

"Of course there is enough time (to survive)," Tudor said.

"Stay humble, that is the key for each of us. Try to become what I said before: a hard-working team. That is the only goal we have now in this moment."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Western
By Martin Ndiema
35 mins ago
Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
By James Wanzala 6 hrs ago
By James Wanzala 6 hrs ago
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 11 hrs ago
By Mercy Kahenda 11 hrs ago
