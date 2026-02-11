×
Frank confident of keeping Spurs job despite Newcastle defeat

By AFP | Feb. 11, 2026
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank reacts during the English Premier League football match vs Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 1, 2026. (Ben STANSALL / AFP) 

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank believes he will retain the support of the club's owners despite more calls for the Dane to be sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Spurs slipped to 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

They are not in action again for 12 more days until they host local rivals and league leaders Arsenal.

Frank explained that he spoke with the club's hierarchy on Monday and does not expect the situation to change before the north London derby.

"We understand we are not in a top position and we need to do everything we can to get out," said the former Brentford boss.

"I understand the frustration and the easiest thing is to point at me. That's part of the job unfortunately.

"I will work day and night to turn this around but it is not just one person. There is no doubt we need to improve and I need to be part of that."

Spurs have won just two of their 13 home league games this season and face a tough run in with trips to Champions League-chasing Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea still to come.

